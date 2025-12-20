BC News

B.C. Union that represents 67,500 health workers votes 54.2 per cent for 4 year deal

Photo: The Canadian Press The hallway is quiet through the night in the maturity ward at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Sunday, June 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The bargaining group that represents 67,500 health workers in British Columbia has voted 54.2 per cent in favour of a four-year agreement.

The deal follows other contracts recently signed with the government, which include wage increases of three per cent in each year, and the Facilities Bargaining Association says it also has gains in support for recruitment, retention and workplace safety.

A statement from the Finance Ministry says the workers will also receive wage comparability adjustments in response to the 15 per cent wage cuts made in 2004 by the former Liberal government.

The bargaining unit covers hundreds of health-care occupations, including care aides, lab assistants, health records clerks, dietary and cleaning staff, nursing unit assistants, and trades and maintenance workers.

The Hospital Employees' Union, which leads the bargaining unit, represents about 95 per cent of the workers covered by the new agreement.

HEU secretary-business manager Lynn Bueckert, who is also the lead negotiator for the FBA, says in a statement that the agreement reflects members’ priorities at a time when staffing shortages continue to strain B.C.’s health system.

"This agreement will help better attract and keep workers in the system, so patients and residents get the care they deserve.”

She says the agreement also addresses long-standing inequities.

“The wage restoration plan is a landmark victory for health care workers that rights historic wrongs and ensures their pay keeps pace with comparable public sector jobs,” says Bueckert.

“Health employers and government have committed to extending restoration measures beyond 2029, in permanent and ongoing wage adjustments over the following two collective agreements.”