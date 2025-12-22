BC News

Blinded by the lights: Are modern headlights too bright?

Headlights under scrutiny

Photo: Bowen Assman Headlight glare has been a major problem on roadways since LEDs became prominent in the mid-2010's.

With the Winter Solstice having just taken place, a bright problem is becoming even more difficult to ignore. Glare from modern motor vehicle headlights.

Dubbed by some drivers as "blinding death rays," today’s LED headlights are raising questions about safety, regulation and whether anything can be done to reduce glare.

How we got here

Daniel Stern, chief editor of Driving Vision News and an expert on headlight glare, said LEDs (light-emitting diodes) didn’t become common on Canadian roads until the mid-2010s.

Before that came halogen headlights, followed by High Intensity Discharge (HID) lamps.

“Halogen was seen as whiter and brighter, because they looked less orange,” said Stern. HID lights followed with a “distinct bluish cast,” which even led police to stop drivers at times because the lights appeared too blue.

But defining what counts as “blue” is murky.

“You can have significant colour cast in just about any direction,” Stern said. “There is a lot of room for different whites and still have it considered legally white.”

Then LEDs arrived, even bluer, and marketed as “brighter and closer to daylight.”

"It is highly dissimilar to natural daylight,” Stern said. “But in a war between marketers and stylists on one side and engineers on the other, the marketing and styling people are going to win every single time because they're the ones who make the cash register ring.”

Photo: Contributed Daniel Stern is the chief editor for Driving Vision News, and a foremost expert on headlight glare.

The first widespread LED headlamp appeared on the 2014 Toyota Corolla, and the trend “snowballed.”

What's being done?

Transport Canada regulates vehicle safety standards while provinces control installation and maintenance. The federal agency says it is working with the United Nations on a task force studying glare and completed test-track research earlier this year, with a nationwide survey planned in 2026.

But Stern doubts sweeping change is coming.

“The regulations are largely technology agnostic,” said Stern. “What the regulations assume is if we put power to this headlamp, we're going to treat the thing like a black box. We don't care what's inside it. If what comes out of it out the front meets the specifications you've got a legal headlamp.”

Stern says glare falls into two categories. Disability glare measurably reduces a driver’s ability to see, while discomfort glare is painful and distracting but much harder to directly connect to collisions.

“It’s just about impossible to draw a straight line between discomfort glare and a specific crash,” Stern said. “It is hideously difficult to tease out.”

ICBC crash statistics said there were just 20 vehicle crashes due to artificial glare in all of 2024 across the province. However, an ICBC spokesperson said that these could be underreported.

What can motorists do?

There is no "magic fix," but there a few key steps drivers can take, according to Stern:

Keep windshields clean, inside and out

Replace heavily pitted windshields

Get headlights properly aimed

“Headlight aim is the primary determinant, not only of how well you can see at night, but also how much glare we are throwing around,” Stern said.

Properly aimed lights won’t reduce glare you receive, but they help everyone else.

“If enough people do it, then the net level of glare goes down.”

The problem? It is extremely uncommon to get them aimed.

Stern said when he called around Greater Vancouver to have his headlights aimed, “I got a wonderful range of incorrect and bad responses … I was only able to find one place an hour away. It is sort of absent from our culture.”

He notes society punishes voluntary distraction like texting, but not involuntary distraction like blinding headlights.

“But if I could wave a magic wand,” Stern said, “it would be that everybody’s headlights get periodically checked and correctly aimed. It would solve an enormous part of the glare problem.”