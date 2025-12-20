BC News

B.C. eyes copper smelter to move up mining value chain

B.C. eyes copper smelter

Photo: BIV file photo B.C. produces more than half of Canada's copper and nearly all of it is shipped overseas for processing.

B.C. is exploring the possibility of building a copper smelter and refinery as critical minerals increasingly become a national security issue.

The federal and B.C. governments announced Wednesday they are launching a Request for Information (RFI) to assess the viability and potential locations for a copper processing facility in Western Canada.

The RFI, which runs until Jan. 28, 2026, will examine the feasibility and siting options for a facility that could include a smelter and a refinery.

“Establishing additional smelters in Western Canada would add value to the minerals and metals we already mine, support manufacturing and green energy applications, and enhance supply chain resilience,” said Jagrup Brar, B.C.’s minister of mining and critical minerals, in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

Brar said the critical minerals sector—essential for products ranging from cellphones and electric vehicles to AI chips—is a matter of “national security.”

B.C. produces about 54 per cent of Canada’s copper, yet has no copper processing facilities, so nearly all copper concentrate from the province is shipped overseas for processing.

The last copper smelting operations in B.C. ceased in the 1930s, and Canada’s only remaining copper smelter is in Quebec.

Environmental concerns were a key reason Canada and other Western countries outsourced much of mineral processing, according to John Steen, director of the UBC Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining.

“These are heavy industries, and no one really wants them in their backyard. That’s where the holdup is,” Steen said in an interview earlier this week.

"We've actually outsourced everything to mainly China, who's been willing to put up these processing plants and achieve a national advantage in having them."

China now controls two-thirds of global refining and processing capacity, including more than 90 per cent of rare earth elements—a position it has leveraged in international negotiations.

In April, China imposed export controls on seven rare earth elements in response to U.S. tariffs. Back in 2010, it cut rare earth exports to Japan by 40 per cent during a territorial dispute.

“A lot of people focus on mining the minerals,” Steen said. “But mining isn’t nearly as much of the problem as processing.”

This month, U.K. Consul General in Vancouver Thomas Codrington urged B.C. to develop midstream mining capacity, saying it would help build confidence among partners such as the U.K. by reducing reliance on third-party refiners that can set prices.

However, risks remain in building a new copper processing facility in the province, including environmental concerns that initially led the province to outsource processing.

According to a Government of Canada statement on Wednesday regarding the RFI, copper smelting produces emissions of heavy metals, including arsenic and lead.

Profitability and copper supply are also major considerations. With global “overcapacity” in copper processing driving refining charges to historically low levels, there were questions about the economic viability of a new facility in Western Canada, the statement said.

“In addition, Canada needs to secure reliable feedstock for a new smelter and refinery while maintaining existing capacity,” the statement added, noting that the province may need to import more copper from abroad—a supply that could be unreliable amid a changing global trade environment.