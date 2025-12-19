BC News

Man charged in shooting at Abbotsford, B.C., business

Extortion shooting charges

Photo: The Canadian Press Abbotsford police with the department's extortion task force are investigating after Gursewak Singh, shown in this undated handout photo, was charged in relation to a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Abbotsford Police Department (Mandatory Credit)

A 22-year-old man accused of shooting at an Abbotsford, B.C., business this week has been charged, but police say officers with its extortion unit continue to investigate.

The update comes after Abbotsford police said on Thursday that no one was hurt in the shooting that happened around 10:45 p.m. the day before at a business on King Road.

It said that officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the details, including a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Police say officers with the department's gang unit soon located a vehicle that matched the description travelling east on Highway 1 and arrested the driver.

Police say Gursewak Singh remains in custody as he awaits his next bail hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The department issued a news release Friday that included Singh's name and photo, saying it was determined that "disclosure is necessary in the public interest to assist with the investigation."

"The image will help provide accurate information and may prompt additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information surrounding Mr. Singh's activities," the release says.

B.C. has been hit by a wave of extortion crimes and shootings, mostly targeting the South Asian community.