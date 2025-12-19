BC News

Trust of First Nations 'fragile' as B.C. government considers changes to UN law

Trust of First Nations 'fragile'

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby speaks during an event to recognize the Haida Nation's Aboriginal title throughout Haida Gwaii as Hereditary Chiefs look on during a ceremony in the Hall of Honour in the legislature, in Victoria, Monday, April 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The chief of a First Nation in the Great Bear Rainforest says B.C. Premier David Eby risks losing the trust of Indigenous people and could fuel racism if he changes the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Eby has said amendments may be necessary after a B.C. Appeal Court approved a challenge by a First Nation against B.C.'s mining tenure system that gives effect to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Chris McKnight, the chief councillor of the Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation, sent an open letter to Eby saying the declaration act is a proud symbol of reconciliation for his government and a beacon that says the status quo needs to change.

McKnight says changing the act could set off racist narratives about Indigenous Peoples and deflect responsibility from those who "failed to understand and properly prepare for the law as enacted."

He says going to the courts is a last resort for First Nations and the Appeal Court's decision would not create more litigation.

McKnight says Eby's recent comments make them wonder if he truly believes they are in this together.

"Your statements seem to answer that the NDP government wants to make the rules, but not abide by them when they are broken," the letter says.