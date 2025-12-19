BC News

Two arrested on Quesnel in relation to counterfeit Canadian currency

Photo: File photo Quesnel RCMP have arrested two people in relation to passing counterfeit currency.

Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said on Dec. 18, the Quesnel RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 3500 block of Hilborn Road in relation to an investigation into counterfeit currency being passed in the city.

A 37-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested and are suspected of being involved in using counterfeit money to purchase items from several businesses throughout Quesnel.

Police located and seized $680 in Canadian currency, two firearms, ammunition, several unstamped cartons of cigarettes and approximately 23 grams of suspected cocaine.

The currency seized is being sent for further analysis to confirm if it is legitimate.

“The Quesnel RCMP want to remind the public and businesses to use caution when excepting cash and ensure they examine the bills thoroughly,” said Kronebusch. “Once the investigation is complete the results of the investigation will be sent to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment of appropriate charges.”