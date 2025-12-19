Hazardous Coquihalla driving conditions

Photo: DriveBC This image of the Coquihalla Highway was taken by a DriveBC webcam near Comstock Road, about 15 kilometres south of Merritt, shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Environment Canada is warning that driving conditions on the Coquihalla Highway may become hazardous today as heavy snowfall continues.

From Hope to Merritt, the highway is forecast to receive 20 to 30 centimetres of snow on Friday, followed by another 10 to 15 centimetres on Saturday.

Environment Canada said the snowfall is being caused by a series of low-pressure systems bringing repeated rounds of precipitation.

“Travel will likely be challenging,” the national weather agency warned. “Visibility will be reduced at times, and road closures are possible.”