'Frightening' knifepoint robbery leads to arrest in North Vancouver

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after someone was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday.

Police say they responded to reports of a robbery on Dec. 17 around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Marine Drive and Fell Avenue in North Vancouver.

In a press release, police said it is alleged that the victim was on the southwest corner of Marine Drive and Fell Avenue when a male suspect “produced” a knife, threatened the victim and demanded his phone. The victim complied, police said, and the suspect fled the area on foot.

Multiple officers came to the area and located the man. The suspect was taken into custody and is facing robbery charges, police said.

“This was a frightening incident for the victim, and we are thankful that he was not hurt,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for North Vancouver RCMP.

Sahak said their investigation has determined there may be another victim who hasn’t yet spoken to police, and the RCMP are asking the person to come forward and provide a statement.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage can call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 25-26258.