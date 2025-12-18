B.C. sues driver, trucking company involved in recurring bridge strikes

Photo: DELTA OPTIMIST Firefighters inspect the damage at the scene of the December 2023 truck crash into the 112 Street overpass in Delta, B.C. At the time, Chohan Carriers Ltd. had been involved in six overpass or bridge crashes in two years.

The B.C. government has sued a trucking company and one of its drivers for damages after a truck slammed into a bridge along Highway 99.

The incident, which occurred Dec. 28, 2023, involved Chohan Carriers Ltd. and driver Jasveer Singh Sangha, who was hauling an “over-height load” when it struck the 112 Street bridge underpass in Delta, B.C.

The collision caused significant damage to the bridge’s concrete stringers and supporting structures, according to the lawsuit.

The bridge strike was among a string of accidents involving trucking companies in recent years. In response, then minister of transportation Rob Fleming issued a formal cancellation notice to Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. for its operations in B.C.

“This is the most severe action that can be taken against a company with multiple infractions. It sends a clear message to operators that infrastructure crashes around our province need to stop,” Fleming said in February 2024.

“It has never been easier to follow a route to guide a load safely through our highway system and avoid the potential for impact with infrastructure.”

At the time, Chohan’s drivers had been involved in six overpass and/or bridge crashes since 2021, including four in 2022 alone.

In the days following the Dec. 28, 2023, collision, Chohan said Sangha (who it claimed was not a company driver) failed to wait to receive his permit and route directions for his oversized load.

Chohan later filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against the transportation ministry in an effort to overturn the suspension of the company’s safety certificate.

The Aldergrove-based company claimed it had suffered damage to its reputation, with the resulting loss of business costing it millions of dollars.

The B.C. government’s latest lawsuit contends Sangha—whose occupation and address remain unknown to the province—was a Chohan employee, company agent working under its authority, or had acquired the truck with the consent of Chohan.

In any case, the province said Chohan is “vicariously liable” for Sangha’s conduct.

The province claims the crash was the result of negligence.

Sangha is accused of driving at an excessive speed, failing to stay in the proper lane, failing to maintain a proper distance from other vehicles, and operating a vehicle while impaired by fatigue, alcohol or drugs, the lawsuit says.

The document claims the defendants failed to secure necessary oversized-load permits, ignored height restrictions, and failed to verify the route’s clearance.

The claim also alleges Chohan Carriers failed to adequately train its driver or implement safety policies to prevent foreseeable infrastructure damage.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is seeking to recover all costs related to repairs, including wages and materials, plus interest. The lawsuit does not indicate how much the accident cost the province.

Sangha and Chohan Carriers have 21 days to respond.

None of the claims have been tested in court.

With files from the Delta Optimist