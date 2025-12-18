Prince George first responders called to a series of accidents Thursday afternoon

Photo: File photo Emergency services in Prince George were kept busy Thursday responding to a series of accidents due to the weather.

Prince George RCMP were called to the scene of two multi-vehicle incidents on Highway 97 North, approximately five kilometres north of Summit Lake.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said crews responded to a two-vehicle incident just north of a five-car pile up on the busy highway.

She said the extent of any injuries is currently unknown.

Traffic on the highway is still getting through, but that is subject to change.

“We are urging all drivers to slow down, drive to the road conditions and leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination,” Cooper said.