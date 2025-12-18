BC SPCA on Sunshine Coast reeling after finding 32 cats abandoned in taped-up boxes

Photo: BC SPCA Cats found taped up in boxes near Sunshine Coast BC SPCA.

A shocking discovery on the steps of a BC SPCA centre on the Sunshine Coast has left staff scrambling, and hoping for donations to keep those animals on the road to recovery.

In early December, staff at the Sechelt SPCA found multiple taped-up plastic crates at their door.

"When animal care staff finished their feeding rounds early one morning, they immediately noticed something was wrong. Lined up outside the entrance of the animal centre were a number of plastic crates," reads a press release from the BC SPCA.

"They were taped shut, silent, and unmistakably heavy, but no one had alerted the team. They had simply been abandoned there."

Inside, staff found multiple cats and kittens packed into each crate, 32 in total. Unfortunately, one deceased cat was also found.

"With limited space, stretched resources, and no warning, the team had to act fast to ensure every one of these cats was safe. They immediately started moving them from the plastic containers into proper pet carriers," reads the press release.

"This was an unprecedented situation; the largest number of animals left at a BC SPCA animal centre that staff can recall."

Normally, large intakes come with a lot of notice for SPCA staff, but this was a shock. As such, the non-profit organization is hoping for donations to help care for these cats and the many other animals they house and rehabilitate province-wide.

The cats have behavioural and medical issues that local SPCA staff are working diligently to attend to, teaching them to trust humans.

To find out more and donate to these cats or any other BC SPCA cause, click here.