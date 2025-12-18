'I had no respect for myself': Umbrella Society offers helping hand to those battling addictions

Photo: MICHAEL JOHN LO, TIMES COLONIST Mirene “Moe” Hudlin shares a laugh as she tells her story at the Nest Cafe in View Royal, which has become one of her safe spaces ever since she quit alcohol in December 2024.

Mirene Hudlin is discovering how liberating it is to cry and laugh again after decades of using alcohol as a crutch for her emotions.

“I drank because it took the pain away,” said Hudlin, who recalls her first sip of alcohol at age 21.

It was the start of more than four decades of alcoholism for Hudlin, now 63.

Drinking two packs of 24 beers was a daily occurrence, she said, and when her first husband died of lung cancer, she began mixing in hard liquor, too.

“I had no self-esteem, I had no respect for myself. When I drank alcohol, I was just rude and nasty,” she said, estimating she was drinking $100 worth of alcohol a day. “It took a long time to admit that I had a problem.”

But just over a year ago, on the night of Dec. 10, 2024, Hudlin walked out of the Langford Legion and decided to quit.

It wasn’t easy. The withdrawal shakes were so bad, she broke several cups in the house just trying to make coffee.

Panic attacks and meltdowns were common. It was hard on her socially, too, she said. “I lost a lot of friends because I stopped drinking — because I wasn’t the party girl anymore.”

But Hudlin persevered and celebrated her first year of sobriety last week. She teared up as she described taking phone calls from family members congratulating her on the milestone.

Her 14-year-old granddaughter, who lives in Vancouver, told her over video chat that she liked “sober grandma better,” Hudlin said. “I like this grandma, too,” Hudlin said with a laugh.

She credits much of her recovery to a women’s support group run by the Umbrella Society for Mental Health and Addictions, staffed with a counsellor and support workers. It’s one of many groups supported by the Times Colonist Christmas Fund.

Hudlin said she will always be grateful that her sister, Barbara, dropped her off at the society’s offices on Bridge Street in Victoria to meet with a social worker near the start of her sobriety journey.

It was at an Umbrella support group that she had her first good cry, she said. Members of the group — women of all ages from all walks of life — have become good friends.

“We have a chat group on Facebook, and every morning we say good morning and wish each other a great day.”

Hudlin, a fifth-generation Islander who grew up in Blanshard Court in Victoria and now lives in View Royal, said she hopes to volunteer with Umbrella someday to help others with their journeys.

Umbrella Society executive Blake Andison said his organization tries to keep an outreach worker available in the office, so anyone who walks in during work hours can be connected with help within 20 minutes. “When somebody has made the decision and has the courage to make a change, we want to be able to meet people in real time.”

Umbrella, which has an outreach program to help people navigate addiction treatment systems, also runs sober housing at three locations in the capital region, primarily for people who have undergone initial treatment and need a place to stay. Its counselling arm meets with about 40 people a week.

Andison said Umbrella has an operating budget of about $1.5 million, which has become increasingly challenging to scrape together amid lean government budgets. While Umbrella has benefited from B.C. Community Gaming Grants — funded by B.C. gambling revenue — since 2007, receiving $86,500 in 2023-24, it failed to receive one this year.

While he intends to continue applying, Andison said the group is increasingly dependent on other sources, such as the Times Colonist Christmas Fund.

“The needs are greater than ever, and the resources are fewer than ever,” he said.

The Christmas Fund, now in its 70th year, supports dozens of community agencies in Greater Victoria and elsewhere on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands. This year's holiday fundraising campaign has raised $787,934.70 from 2,154 donors since Nov. 12 toward a goal of $1.3 million.

Most recently, the group received $20,000 from the Christmas Fund, which helped fund its outreach team, which works at local hospitals, jails and in the community. Andison said Umbrella’s outreach program is by far the most well-used service in his organization.

Navigating wait-lists and paperwork for detox and treatment on Vancouver Island can be difficult even for those who are sober, he said. “What our team does is make sure someone’s aware of what their options are, helps line up all those supports and keeps them safe in the interim,” he said. “We just need to know your name [and] how to contact you. After that, we’re going to pick up everything.”

That’s what happened for Mason, 32, who credits much of his recovery to Umbrella’s services and support, and is looking forward to celebrating one year free of substance use on Dec. 30.

Mason, who asked to be identified by his first name only, lives in one of Umbrella’s recovery homes and works in Victoria as an apprentice carpenter.

His drug addiction began when he was 12 and stole a family member’s prescribed OxyContin after hearing about the opioid from a friend. By Grade 10, it had completely taken over his life. “By Grade 11, I was in the bathroom injecting cocaine.”

His family tried to get him into treatment, but it didn’t work. “[I] was just kind of going to treatment just to please my parents.”

Mason’s addiction meant that he couldn’t hold down a job for more than a couple of months. He dropped out of high school and sold drugs to support his habit, which by then included crystal meth.

He sporadically tried to quit, but was never sober for more than two months at a time. He spent time living on the streets of Edmonton, and was seriously injured in an assault at a rooming house. “I got stabbed, and then I got beat with the butt end of a shotgun.”

Over the years, he lost at least 13 friends to overdoses.

Mason moved to Victoria, where he had family, to try and get sober. Three years ago, he met an Umbrella outreach worker in Royal Jubilee Hospital who connected him with detox and recovery services.

Mason relapsed about 10 months after his first stay at Our Place’s New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community in View Royal. It was hard to stay sober, trying to keep a full-time job while staying at a shelter in downtown Victoria, and he slipped up, he said.

He soon found himself on the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, back in addiction.

But he pulled it together and returned to New Roads. With encouragement from his outreach worker, he moved into an Umbrella recovery house, where he found a community of like-minded men seeking sobriety. He now hopes to work towards a red seal certification and make a career in carpentry

“I don’t have words for how much it’s helped me,” he said.

