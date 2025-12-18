Coquihalla, Highway 3 bracing for significant snowfall

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 at the Great Bear Snowshed, looking south.

Winter is arriving with a thud on at least one B.C. mountain pass, with up to 40 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada says snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway could total up to 40 cm, beginning Thursday afternoon.

“As another frontal system approaches the B.C. coast, we expect 10 to 20 cm of snowfall accumulation for the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday,” Environment Canada said in a weather warning.

“A low-pressure system will then move through the B.C. Interior on Friday. In its wake, the airmass will become unstable, bringing an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow to the Coquihalla.”

Environment Canada noted that snowfall amounts will be highly variable due to the convective nature of the atmosphere.

Highway 3 is also expected to see another round of snow as a frontal system moves onto the B.C. coast. Total snowfall amounts on the route from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass near 20 cm are forecast by midnight before tapering to flurries.

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Manning Park following damage caused by washouts and debris. An estimated timeline for reopening is currently unknown.

A series of atmospheric rivers beginning Dec. 10 caused damage at 22 separate locations along Highway 3, with 11 sites sustaining extensive damage.

The damage includes five culvert failures that resulted in partial road washouts, all of which require excavation and full culvert replacement.

At another site discovered on the morning of Dec. 16, a blocked culvert allowed water to undermine and wash away part of the highway and roadside barrier. While the damage is substantial, a full assessment cannot be completed until slope conditions stabilize and crews can safely access the area.

Five additional sites have large volumes of debris deposited onto the roadway, blocking drainage.