First Nation sues B.C. government over alleged secret land policy

Photo: BC Hydro The W.A.C. Bennett Dam, which holds back the largest freshwater body in B.C., displaced the Tsay Keh Dene First Nation when it was built in 1968. Now, the nation claims the province has developed a policy pitting it against a neighbour.

A First Nation is suing the B.C. government alleging it advanced a secret land claim policy to give away rights to its traditional territory, surrender control over lucrative carbon credits, and prevent it from safeguarding threatened caribou.

The allegations, made in a Dec. 12 lawsuit filed by Chief Johnny Pierre on behalf of the Tsay Keh Dene First Nation, target the B.C. government’s handling of overlapping land claims—specifically, a policy that allows First Nations to switch between multiple identities to give them the best chance of claiming traditional territory.

Tsay Keh Dene says it learned of the alleged government policy in October 2025 after the province confirmed the nation would see a sharp drop in the amount of money it received from a previously negotiated agreement to share revenue from forestry activities.

In 2023, the province had quietly started negotiating with the neighbouring Kwadacha Nation to develop a similar agreement, the lawsuit claims.

A map developed through those negotiations overlapped Kwadacha territory with 90 per cent of what was previously claimed by the Tsay Keh Dene, according to the court document.

Tsay Keh Dene executive director Deeanna Izony told BIV in a statement that the alleged policy “creates uncertainty, conflict and chaos at a time when B.C. can least afford it.”

“This lawsuit was forced on Tsay Keh Dene by a provincial government that has concealed decisions and actions that adversely affect our nation,” Izony said.

“This is not our vision of reconciliation.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation said in a statement that it could not speak to the specifics in the lawsuit because it was before the courts.

“The province remains committed to working with First Nations to develop long-term solutions to boundary disputes,” said the spokesperson.

“There is no new policy guiding the province on how to meet its consultation obligations with First Nations.”

None of the claims have been tested in court.

'Forced history' drives nations into conflict, claims lawsuit

The lawsuit traces a complicated history of displacement at a time B.C. was moving to ramp up its output of hydropower.

Once distinct groups, in 1959, an Indian Agent in Stuart Lake forced the merging of the two First Nations’ ancestral bands into the Finlay River Band for “administrative convenience.”

In 1963, the B.C. government began construction on the W.A.C. Bennett Dam on the Peace River to provide power to the province’s urban hub 700 kilometres south in the Lower Mainland.

The dam was completed in 1968, and behind it, the land was flooded to create a reservoir now known as Williston Lake.

Covering 1,761 square kilometres, the lake is now the largest body of freshwater in the province, and by volume, the seventh largest reservoir in the world.

All that water flooded the Tsay Keh Dene’s traditional lands—including their main settlement at Finlay Forks—and destroyed trapping cabins and vital ecosystems, the lawsuit claims.

After the flood, many band members moved to the Ingenika area. For nearly 20 years, they lived without a formal reserve, proper housing or infrastructure. It wasn't until a 1989 agreement with BC Hydro and the province that land was finally set aside for them, the document claims.

The WAC Bennett Dam and Williston Reservoir. | BC Hydro

In 2020, Tsay Keh Dene and the province entered into a Forest Consultation and Revenue Sharing Agreement (known as FCRSA).

The legally binding contracts are meant to provide a clear process for the province to consult on land use and ensure First Nations receive first economic share of revenue generated from forestry and range activities within their traditional territories.

By 2022, 126 such agreements existed across B.C.—each one providing between eight and 10 per cent of stumpage fees to First Nations.

But in recent months, Tsay Keh Dene says it learned 90 per cent of the territory in its FCRSA would be subject to negotiation with the Kwadacha. That could lead up to a 45 per cent reduction in forestry revenue for the nation.

By removing their traditional territory and forcing the two distinct nations into close proximity and administrative overlap, the Tsay Keh Dene argue the province is now using the "forced history" to justify the current policy.

The result: the B.C. government is effectively allowing the Kwadacha to claim lands that the Tsay Keh Dene have spent decades trying to protect and formalize.

James Hickling, a lawyer who has negotiated for several B.C. First Nations but was not involved in the lawsuit, said he expects to see more competing claims over natural resources as B.C. and Canada look to ramp up development in new areas.

Hickling said the Tsay Keh Dene lawsuit shows the province will need to find a better way to fairly broker agreements amid a rising sense of competition.

“They feel like they’re getting the runaround from B.C. on this,” Hickling said.

Alleged policy blocks ability to protect nature, profit from carbon credits

The Tsay Keh Dene allege the government’s policy allows Kwadacha to hunt and harvest in core areas without permission. As a result, the nation argues it can no longer effectively manage caribou conservation or steward their lands.

The lawsuit also raises the prospect of an Atmospheric Benefits Agreement (ABA) the province is negotiating with the Kwadacha. The Tsay Keh Dene say the agreement would effectively grant Kwadacha economic and jurisdictional control over the air and trees in that area.

That control could lead to the creation of millions of dollars worth of carbon credits that could later be sold to companies as an offset.

“B.C. will do these agreements that will say if you come up with a viable carbon credit scheme, then we’ll split it with you,” said Hickling of the ABAs. “First, you got to come up with a forest carbon credit project.”

By accepting the Kwadacha claims in secret and refusing to consult the Tsay Keh Dene before redrawing territorial boundaries, court documents allege the province has acted dishonourably and breached its constitutional duty to consult.

The lawsuit seeks the restoration of lost revenues and an order stopping the province from implementing the policy without meaningful consultation.

“We believe the NDP government is using and twisting diversity in Indigenous communities to sow discord, conflict and uncertainty to the detriment of historic rights bearing communities and British Columbians in general,” said Izony.

“It is a bad and harmful public policy disguised as reconciliation.”

Lawsuit claims breach of Constitutional rights, DRIPA

The Tsay Keh Dene are also seeking a court declaration that the alleged policy infringes on Section 35 of the Constitution Act and is inconsistent with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

Passed in 2019, DRIPA spells out how the B.C. government will implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The act, which was passed unanimously in the legislature, affirms the UN declaration applies to B.C. laws and creates an action plan to meet its objectives.

It also provides a mechanism for the B.C. government to shift provincial policies away from colonial laws and into agreements with Indigenous governments to share or delegate statutory decision-making authority. In certain areas, that process is expected to lead to joint or consent-based governance.

On Dec. 5, B.C.’s Court of Appeal ruled judges had the power to legally enforce DRIPA as an “interpretive lens through which B.C. laws must be viewed and the minimum standards against which they should be measured.”

Dwight Newman, Canada Research Chair in Rights, Communities and Constitutional law, said the ruling was “enormously significant” for B.C.

“It means the courts are looking at modifying the interpretation of all of B.C.’s law,” he said at the time. “When I say all British Columbia law, I actually mean all British Columbia law.”

Seven days later, the Tsay Keh Dene filed its lawsuit against the province.

Hickling played down the impact the latest DRIPA ruling will have on the Tsay Keh Dene lawsuit. Instead, he expects the case to turn on laws that already clearly require government to consult First Nations.

“I don’t think it’s anything to be alarmed about. It’s just part of the process of how these things get worked out. That’s why we have the courts,” he said.

For the Tsay Keh Dene, the stakes are high. But it also warned that the NDP government's alleged policy to pit one nation against another also has major implications for non-Indigenous communities, business and proponents of major projects.

“Rather than engage in meaningful dialogue with Tsay Keh Dene and respond to our concerns and questions, we have been met with a cloak of secrecy, deflection and arrogance,” said Izony.

“This is not honourable, and it is not how any government that claims to be committed to reconciliation, UNDRIP, transparency, and the rule of law should behave.”