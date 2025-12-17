Weather, vehicle incidents close major routes

Photo: Drive BC Storms are causing havoc on major routes into the Interior.

The Coquihalla remains closed between Hope and Merritt following a crash on Tuesday night.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, DriveBC said only that an assessment is underway. The route has been heavily impacted by snow.

Environment Canada reported that 30 centimetres of snow had already fallen on the highway by Wednesday morning, with more expected.

Highway 3 is also closed from 63 kilometres west of Princeton to four kilometres east of Hope due to debris on the roadway, according to DriveBC.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and an engineering assessment is in progress. DriveBC added that west of Princeton, a checkpoint has been set up and vehicles will be stopped.

A travel advisory is also in effect on Highway 1 from Lytton to Hope due to forecast high winds and heavy rain throughout Wednesday. DriveBC said closures may occur because of the risk of debris flows, flooding, and washouts.