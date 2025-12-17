New storm expected to drop up to 15 more centimetres of snow on Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC This image of the Coquihalla Highway was taken by a DriveBC webcam near Comstock Road, about 15 kilometres south of Merritt, shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

UPDATE: 12:51 p.m.

Environment Canada says more snow is coming for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, with an additional 10 to 15 centimetres in the forecast, adding to the 30 centimetres that have already fallen.

A frontal system is expected to continue to bring snow to the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass throughout the day on Wednesday before easing in the evening.

"Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada said in a weather warning.

"Visibility will likely be reduced at times. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Allow extra time for travel. If driving, turn on your lights, slow down and maintain a safe following distance."

Still closed

According to DriveBC, the Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Hope and Merritt with an estimated reopening time of 2 p.m.

The highway is now clear near the Inks Lake exit south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

Winter weather has the Coquihalla Highway closed in two places on Wednesday morning — near the Inks Lake exit south of Kamloops and between Merritt and Hope.

According to DriveBC, Highway 5’s southbound lanes are now closed between Inks Lake Road and Chuwels Mountain Road due to multiple spun out vehicles, with an update expected at 11 a.m.

The highway is still closed between Merritt and Hope due to a crash on Tuesday night. An update on that closure is expected at 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:18 a.m.

The Coquihalla remains closed between Hope and Merritt following a crash on Tuesday night.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, DriveBC said only that an assessment is underway. The route has been heavily impacted by snow.

Environment Canada reported that 30 centimetres of snow had already fallen on the highway by Wednesday morning, with more expected.

Highway 3 is also closed from 63 kilometres west of Princeton to four kilometres east of Hope due to debris on the roadway, according to DriveBC.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and an engineering assessment is in progress. DriveBC added that west of Princeton, a checkpoint has been set up and vehicles will be stopped.

A travel advisory is also in effect on Highway 1 from Lytton to Hope due to forecast high winds and heavy rain throughout Wednesday. DriveBC said closures may occur because of the risk of debris flows, flooding, and washouts.