Strong winds sweep across Southern Interior as cold front moves through

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's central coast is facing the return of strong winds reaching 90 kilometres an hour just days after the last such warning in the region.

Environment Canada is warning of strong westerly wind gusts across the Southern Interior Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

As the front passes, strong winds are expected to develop, raising the risk of downed trees, localized power outages and travel delays.

Winds should ease later this morning as the cold front tracks eastward, the national weather agency said.

The advisory covers the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Nicola, South Thompson, Fraser Canyon, Shuswap, Chilcotin, 100 Mile, Prince George, Yellowhead and Cariboo regions, as well as key travel corridors including the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

A Monday night windstorm knocked out trees and power in parts across the Okanagan, with one woman reporting several of her deck railings being torn from their base, leaving glass panels smashed.

Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor said Tuesday that the wind gusts from that storm were strongest in Penticton.

Penticton saw wind gusts of 64 km/h at 10 a.m. while Kelowna saw gusts of 59 km/h at 8 p.m.

Salmon Arm saw wind gusts of 56 km/h at 6 p.m. and Vernon saw gusts of 46 km/h at 7 p.m.

Merritt saw gusts of 57 km/h peak at 5 p.m.