New damage discovered on Crowsnest Highway, no timeline for reopening

Photo: @EAMOperations / X Crews working to repair Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

Crews are uncovering new damage on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton after last week’s atmospheric river.

The provincial government announced Wednesday it cannot estimate when the road will reopen.

The storm on Dec. 10 damaged 22 separate sites along the corridor. Eleven of those sites have “extensive” damage.

That includes five five culvert failures resulting in washouts that require excavation and full culvert replacement.

The province said a new damage site was found on Dec. 16, where a culvert was blocked and water undermined and washed away part of the highway and roadside barrier.

“The damage at the new site is substantial but cannot be fully assessed until slope conditions stabilize and crews have safe access,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

Five other sites have large volumes of material deposited onto the roadway, blocking drainage.

The province says there are more than 40 pieces of equipment, 55 crew members and 15 technical experts working on the situation.

“Crews are working around the clock to reopen Highway 3 as quickly and safely as possible,” said the ministry.

Snow continues to hit the corridor, causing some damage sites to fall within avalanche hazard areas.

An estimate on when the highway will reopen will not be available until geotechnical engineers are able to assess the most recent damage.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

A snowfall warning is in place for sections of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, with hazardous travel conditions expected through the day.

A "frontal system" is bringing heavy snow to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, near the Coquihalla Summit, and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, near Allison Pass.

"Approximately 30 centimetres has already fallen with an additional 10 to 15 cm expected today for the Coquihalla before the snow eases tonight," Environment Canada said.



Over Allison Pass, approximately five centimetres has already fallen with a further five to 10 cm expected before the snow eases this morning.

Strong winds are also expected to develop, with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h in the forecast. The combination of wind and snowfall could result in localized blowing snow and reduced visibility along the routes.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, slow down, use winter tires or chains, and maintain safe following distances.

In addition to snow, the Coquihalla is still closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, due to a vehicle incident. An assessment is underway.