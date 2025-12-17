Heavy snow hits B.C. mountain highways

Photo: DriveBC A snowfall warning is in place for sections of the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, with hazardous travel conditions expected through the day.

A "frontal system" is bringing heavy snow to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, near the Coquihalla Summit, and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, near Allison Pass.

"Approximately 30 centimetres has already fallen with an additional 10 to 15 cm expected today for the Coquihalla before the snow eases tonight," Environment Canada said.



Over Allison Pass, approximately five centimetres has already fallen with a further five to 10 cm expected before the snow eases this morning.

Strong winds are also expected to develop, with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h in the forecast. The combination of wind and snowfall could result in localized blowing snow and reduced visibility along the routes.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, slow down, use winter tires or chains, and maintain safe following distances.

In addition to snow, the Coquihalla is still closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, due to a vehicle incident. An assessment is underway.