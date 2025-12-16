UBC team creating first provincewide inventory of public land

Photo: Rey Do/UBC Craig Jones, associate director of UBC's Housing Assessment Resource Tools team. The team is developing the first provincewide inventory of public land in order to inform and support affordable housing development.

A new digital map is currently being developed at the University of British Columbia to quantify how much public land exists in cities and towns across B.C. and assess their suitability for affordable housing.

The forthcoming BC Public Lands Map is intended to help B.C. policymakers and non-market developers visualize public land owned by municipalities, Crown corporations and regional, provincial and federal governments, all in the same view.

The tool will be free and accessible to the public, equipping them to advocate for affordable housing in their communities.

“If we’re going to get more affordable housing built in B.C., one of the key inputs is publicly owned land that can either be leased or disbursed at little to no cost for non-market or affordable housing development,” said Craig Jones, associate director of UBC’s Housing Assessment Resource Tools team.

“This project … is quantifying how much public land there is in cities and towns across the province, and then also qualifying how suitable those sites might be.”

The interactive map will not only show vacant, well-located public lands, but will also score them based on their proximity to key amenities like transit, health care and education. The goal is to help governments, housing providers and non-profits plan new projects without overloading existing infrastructure, he said.

The project is funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s National Housing Strategy Demonstrations Initiative and is expected to launch next summer, Jones said.

The project uses data from the Land Title and Survey Authority of BC to identify publicly owned parcels, and combines this with property characteristics from BC Assessment. The data collection and identification phase has finished, and the team is now figuring out the best way to assess and communicate suitability for housing.

“How do we communicate access to infrastructure, like good-quality roads or water, sewage, connection to the electrical grid? How do we indicate that?” Jones said.

“How do we get estimates of what a likely yield on that site might be? We’re going to be looking at, what is the nearby residential density? What do official community plans say? What is the current zoning or current land use where we can get it?”

While different levels of government already catalogue their lands “in silos,” the new map will allow users to see an aggregate view across jurisdictions in the same frame, bringing it all together and applying a consistent evaluation framework, he said.

Early analysis suggests there is potential for 25,000 to 50,000 affordable housing units on public land in B.C., and that building on high-value public land could reduce delivery costs by as much as 60 per cent, Jones said.

But public land isn’t “free,” he said. All levels of government have competing demands, interests and priorities to balance. One solution could be “co-development” where affordable housing is incorporated into other public projects like libraries and fire halls.

“There is an opportunity cost to using public land for housing,” Jones said.

“But our argument is that affordable housing is so important, non-market housing is so important to build in B.C., that it’s worth that opportunity cost.”