New provincial police unit to fight gangs in Northern BC

Photo: CFSEU A new anti-gang unit will launch in Northern BC in 2026.

The provincial anti-gang police unit is launching a team dedicated to Northern B.C.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia announced Tuesday that the North District Uniform Gang Enforcement Team will hit the streets sometime in 2026.

“The new team builds on the proven success of UGET operations and responds to the increasing demand for a sustained enforcement presence in the North,” said CFSEU in a news release.

Police say organized crime groups have expanded drug trafficking routes and move weapons through Northern B.C., targeting rural and remote communities.

Lower Mainland-based anti-gang cops have deployed to Northern BC 28 times between 2020 and 2024, representing 26% of all UGET deployments.

The agency does similar deployments to the Southern Interior and often travels to cities like Kelowna to help local police forces.