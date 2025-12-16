Chilliwack woman killed by falling branch while out for a walk with her children

Photo: Cherelle Mandin A windstorm on Monday knocked down trees and branches in parts of the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon, including Hope. A woman was killed by a falling tree limb in Chilliwack.

A woman is dead after she was hit by a falling branch in Chilliwack.

RCMP said they received a report at 3:12 p.m. on Monday that a woman had been struck by a tree limb while walking on a trail in Island 22 Regional Park. She was with her two young children at the time.

“Two other people who were in the area at the time called 911 and rendered care to the female. Chilliwack Fire Department and Emergency Health Services attended and provided life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old Chilliwack woman was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said the RCMP in a news release.

According to police, the weather at the time was “severe and unpredictable”.

Wind gusts in the Chilliwack area yesterday afternoon were in excess of 65 km/h. Environment Canada had issued a wind warning predicting gusts of up to 100 km/h in the Fraser Canyon on Monday.