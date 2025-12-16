B.C. shatters dozens of temperature records ahead of return to wintry weather

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's central coast is facing the return of strong winds reaching 90 kilometres an hour just days after the last such warning in the region. A man struggles with an umbrella in the wind as rain falls in Vancouver, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Relatively balmy weather washed over B.C. yesterday ahead of what’s forecast to be the onset of more normal wintry conditions.

There were 28 temperature records toppled Monday, with Kamloops offering up some standout figures.

At the height of the day, the mercury reached 18.6 C, surpassing a 1962 record of 13.3 C by a wide margin.

Nearby in Salmon Arm, a new preliminary record of 12.5 C broke the previous record of 9.5 C set in 2002.

In Vernon, the mercury rose to 10.9 C Tuesday, breaking a record of 10.3 C set in 2002.

The oldest record broken was in Revelstoke, where temperatures reached 8.2 C, surpassing a record of 6.7 C set in 1917.

Environment Canada said the spate of unusually warm weather can be chalked up to a “vigorous frontal system” moving across B.C.

While a number of cities saw record warmth, others experienced heavy snow, strong winds, and heavy rain.

More wild weather is in the forecast.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Nicola, South Thompson, Fraser Canyon, Chilcotin, 100 Mile, and Cariboo regions, as well as the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 97.

“A vigorous cold front will move across the BC interior tonight,” Environment Canada said early Tuesday morning.

“In the wake of the front, strong southwesterly wind gusts will develop over parts of these regions overnight tonight. These strong winds may lead to possible tree damages, local power outages and travel delay.”

Winds are expected to ease Wednesday morning as the front tracks eastward.

Remaining weather records are as follows:

Agassiz

New record of 15.6 C

Old record of 14.4 C set in 1962

Ashcroft

New record of 15 C

Old record of 10.6 C set in 1956

Clearwater

New record of 11.3 C

Old record of 8 C set in 2002

Clinton

New record of 9.1 C

Old record of 8.9 C set in 1976

Comox

New record of 16.9 C

Old record of 15.6 C set in 1976

North Cowichan

New record of 16.4 C

Old record of 14.4 C set in 1956

Saturna Island

Currently tied record of 13.9 C set in 1962

Hope

New record of 15.2 C

Record of 14.4 C set in 1976

Nakusp

New record of 8.9 C

Old record of 7.5 C set in 1980

Pemberton

New record of 15.8 C

Old record of 7.8 C set in 1976

Pitt Meadows

New record of 15.2 C

Old record of 13.3 C set in 1939

Port Alberni

New record of 14.2 C

Old record of 13.3 C set in 1976

Powell River

New record of 14.9 C

Old record of 12.2 C set in 1962

Qualicum Beach

New record of 16.2 C

Old record of 15.6 C set in 1976

Quesnel

New record of 10.7 C

Old record of 10.6 C set in 1962

Richmond

New record of 15.7 C

Old record of 13.3 C set in 1962

Sechelt

Preliminary record of 14.5 C

Old record of 12.5 C set in 1980

Squamish

New record of 14.2 C

Old record of 12.2 C set in 1962

Vancouver

New record of 15.7 C

Old record of 13.3 C set in 1962

Victoria

New record of 14.6 C

Old record of 13.9 C set in 1962

Victoria

New record of 16.8 C

Old record of 14.3 C set in 1999

West Vancouver

New record of 13.2 C

Old record of 11 C set in 1980

Whistler

New record of 10.4 C

Old record of 9.4 C set in 1976

White Rock