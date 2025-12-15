One man arrested after a fatal stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape is seen in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Homicide investigators say a 35-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C., over the weekend, but no charges have been laid.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says investigators are still determining the man’s involvement in the stabbing and the circumstances surrounding the death of a 41-year-old man.

Abbotsford police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Sunday in a home and found the man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man died of his injuries despite life-saving efforts at the scene and in hospital.

They say they've identified several people who were also at the home, and the early stage of the investigation has determined the attack was isolated and there's no ongoing risk to the public.

The homicide team says it is leading the investigation with the help of the Abbotsford Police major crimes unit, forensic identification services and the BC Coroners Service.