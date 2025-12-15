Suspect arrested, 13 firearms seized after gunshot fired inside Quesnel home: RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media FILE - An RCMP SUV

Mounties say they seized more than a dozen guns from a home in Quesnel on Monday after one of them was fired inside.

According to police, Quesnel RCMP officers were called to a home in the 2500-block of Red Bluff Road at about 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said no one was injured.

“A 52-year-old man has been arrested pending further investigation into firearms-related offences,” he said in a news release.

“A search warrant was conducted for the residence and 13 firearms were seized.”

Kronebusch said the investigation is ongoing.