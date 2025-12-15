Suspect arrested, 13 firearms seized after gunshot fired inside Quesnel home: RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media
FILE - An RCMP SUV
Mounties say they seized more than a dozen guns from a home in Quesnel on Monday after one of them was fired inside.
According to police, Quesnel RCMP officers were called to a home in the 2500-block of Red Bluff Road at about 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said no one was injured.
“A 52-year-old man has been arrested pending further investigation into firearms-related offences,” he said in a news release.
“A search warrant was conducted for the residence and 13 firearms were seized.”
Kronebusch said the investigation is ongoing.