Tahltan vote to back $1.7B benefit deal for major B.C. gold mine

Photo: Colin Arisman. The Eskay Creek Revitalization Project seeks to dig an open-pit mine in Tahltan territory that could generate more than $14 billion in GDP in one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world.

A B.C. First Nation has voted to approve a benefit agreement over a proposed gold mine that would give each eligible member a $10,000 advanced payment and the nation more than $1.7 billion in long-term benefits.

Held over the weekend, 77.4 per cent of eligible Tahltan Nation voters backed a proposed Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA) connected with the Eskay Creek revitalization project, according to official results published by the Tahltan Central Government.

A spokesperson for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ahead of the vote, Tahltan Central Government president Kerry Carlick told BIV the proposed IBA was as a “game-changer that breaks the mould” of past agreements.

If the project is ultimately approved by the Tahltan’s leadership, Carlick said the negotiated benefits “will transform our three communities [Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake and Iskut] and will reach every member of our Nation, not just a few.”

Yes vote 'foundation' of partnership that could be worth $14 billion

Shuttered in 2008, Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE) plans to re-start the former mine in an open-pit project that could generate more than $14 billion in GDP in one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world.

Skeena and Tahltan leadership had negotiated $1.2 billion in cash, and $570 million in contracts and wages to the First Nation over the life of the mine, though many of the details have not been made public.

“This innovative agreement sets new industry standards for First Nation involvement in environmental protection and sharing of benefits from the project,” said Skeena executive chairman Walter Coles in a statement Monday.

Justin Himmelright, the company’s senior vice-president of external affairs, added that the IBA was the “foundation for a long-term, meaningful partnership” with the Tahltan Nation.

$10,000 payments raise questions over voter inducements

Weeks before the vote, the First Nation’s government said it had negotiated $10,000 advanced payments to eligible members. The timing raised concern among some that their government was providing inducements for its members to approve the IBA.

Some Tahltan members told BIV the government had failed to provide a fair understanding of the environmental and financial risks associated with the project. Some also raised concerns that members of their government appeared to be personally benefiting from business deals with the mine.

For its part, the Tahltan Central Government said it negotiated the $10,000 payments in response to member feedback. In comments to BIV, the leadership said it had provided a vast collection of documents and held multiple information meetings to inform its members.

The government also denied its leadership was in any conflicts of interest and that they had adhered to policies to prevent such conflicts.

The Dec. 13-14 vote, which turned out 53.3 per cent of eligible voters, came as Ottawa and B.C. have moved to fast-track critical mineral projects in the province’s northwest—a mineral-rich region known as the “golden triangle.”

Red Chris copper-gold mine in British Columbia. Overlapping with Tahltan Nation territory, the province's 'golden triangle' is home to an estimated 41 per cent of exploration activities in B.C. | Newcrest Mining

The Red Chris mine, which already operates on Tahltan territory, had its proposed expansion added to Ottawa’s first list of fast-tracked major projects in September. Eskay Creek—which in addition to gold, seeks to extract silver and the critical mineral antimony—made B.C. Premier David Eby’s list of fast-tracked projects earlier this year.

Unlike other mines, Eskay Creek is subject to Canada’s first consent-based decision-making agreement with a First Nation. Signed in 2022 between the province and the Tahltan Central Government, the agreement explicitly states the project cannot proceed without the nation’s free, prior and informed consent.

While that process has not been finalized, this past weekend’s vote marks a major step advancing the reopening of the gold mine.

"A First Nation has never had the authority to establish their own conditions in the environmental assessment, make decisions and set standards on how the mine would operate if the project goes ahead,” Carlick said.