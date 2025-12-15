Former grocery executive Darrell Jones considers run for B.C. Conservative leadership

Photo: Chung Chow / BIV files. Former Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones started with the company bagging groceries in 1976

A former grocery executive known for offering weekly deals says he is taking out a flyer on becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of B.C.

Darrell Jones, former president of the Pattison Food Group and known for the Darrell's Deals advertising campaign at Save-On-Foods, says he is "giving serious consideration" to running for the party's leadership.

Jones, who retired in February after 48 years with the company, says he will continue to "listen carefully" to people before making a final decision, but cited issues such as "everyday affordability, housing costs, public safety and access to timely and reliable health care" as motivating issues that require "real change."

His announcement on a LinkedIn video adds his name to the list of would-be candidates as the party prepares to elect a new leader next year to replace John Rustad, who quit this month.

Vancouver Island MP Aaron Gunn says he is also "seriously considering" running for the leadership, while other potentials candidates include Conservative MLAs Gavin Dew, Harman Bhangu, Peter Milobar, and former federal MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

Interim leader Trevor Halford, who says he won't be running, says the leadership race represents an "exciting" new chapter in the party's history, and that the eventual winner is "going to be the premier of this province."

Rustad resigned this month after a caucus revolt, and party's board declared him to be "professionally incapacitated."