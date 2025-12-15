Record breaking warm days reported throughout B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE- A person holds an umbrella during heavy rain.

Unusually warm weather has carried on in B.C. with nine temperature records being toppled Sunday.

Of the temperature-record breaking locations, the warmest was Lytton where a new record of 15.2 C was set, breaking a record of 13.3 C set in 1980.

In Cache Creek, it was 14.5 C Dec. 14, breaking a record of 12.6 C set in 2018.

Clinton saw the mercury rise to 8.1 C, breaking a record of 7 C set in 1980. In Comox, a record of 11.7 C set in 1924 Records in this area have been kept since 1914.

Pemberton had a daily high temperature of 8.2 C, breaking a record of 5.6 C set in 1935. It was the oldest record of the bunch broken.

In Princeton, a new record of 8.6 C broke a record of 7.4 C set in 1979.

In Sparwood, a record high of 8.1 C inched past the previous record of 8 C set in 1980.

In Qualicum Beach beach, the daytime high was 13.6 C, narrowly surpassing a record of 13 C set in 1980.

Courtenay, it was 11.7 C and that tied a record set in 1924.

Temperatures have been unusually warm during recent soggy days. There's been in the Fraser Valley and now Southern Interior mountain passes are expecting a deluge.

The national weather agency issued an "orange" warning for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt for rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 millimetres.



"A strong frontal system is bringing significant rain to the region," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"Heavy rain will continue today with freezing levels rising to 2,500 metres by this afternoon. Strong and gusty southerly winds this morning shift to southwesterly this afternoon."



The rain is expected to ease early Monday night as the system moves off.