OneBC party split over staffer's 'disgusting' views on race and Jews, says ex-leader

Photo: The Canadian Press Then-Conservative candidate for Vancouver-Quilchena Dallas Brodie attends a campaign stop with then-Conservative Leader John Rustad, not seen, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

British Columbia legislator Dallas Brodie, whose OneBC party has removed her as leader, says the split happened after colleagues tried to stop her from firing a caucus staffer whose views on Jewish people were "disgusting" and antisemitic.

Brodie says she wanted the man removed because she is not a "neo-Nazi."

The person named by Brodie has been accused of being an anonymous online figure who has posted about the hierarchy of races and the "JQ," an abbreviation of the Jewish question, while Brodie says he also expressed unacceptable views about Jewish people in her presence.

Brodie says her then chief of staff, Tim Thielmann, and party interim executive director Paul Rachford had hired the person and tried to protect him when she sought his firing last week.

Thielmann says in a social media post that he and Rachford advised Brodie against firing the staffer, who he calls "a 22-year-old brown kid who was being made out to be a 'white supremacist'" and they instead wanted to "mentor" him.

The party says Brodie was removed as leader last week, after its only other MLA, Tara Armstrong, said she had lost faith in her leadership.

ORIGINAL 7 a.m.

OneBC, the party formed after a split from the Conservative Party of B.C., says leader Dallas Brodie has been "removed" by the party's board of directors.

The party's only other elected member in the B.C. Legislature, Tara Armstrong, says she's lost confidence in Brodie's leadership, and the party's website no longer includes any mention of Brodie.

Armstrong says she will "not be caucusing" with Brodie due to her loss of confidence, and posted on social media that she'll be writing to the Speaker of the B.C. legislature "to advise him of that."

OneBC received official party status in the province's legislative assembly after splitting with the B.C. Conservatives, with Armstrong as the party's house leader and Brodie as party leader.

The legislature's website says parties need two elected members to achieve official status, and allows them to "fully participate in parliamentary business."

On X, formerly Twitter, the party's account posted letters Saturday alleging that "agents" at Brodie's instruction had tried to get control of party assets without authorization and access the party's security systems and databases.

The documents, written on party letterhead, say special resolutions passed by the OneBC board ordered Brodie's removal as leader, an internal investigation and an amendment to the party's constitution.

The documents include the signatures of Armstrong, OneBC executive director Paul Ratchford and Brodie's former chief of staff Tim Thielmann, who Ratchford says is no longer working for the party.

Armstrong, Brodie and other party insiders did not return requests for comment Sunday.

Brodie said in a post on social media she would still hold an event in Langley, B.C., Sunday, listing herself as the party's interim leader. She noted it was not a party event.

She posted later the party was experiencing "a little turbulence."

Brodie, in a separate post, claimed the dispute was tied to concerns she raised about a party staffer, whom she said held values "absolutely incompatible" with those of her and the party.

"I pulled on a thread that seemed to risk unravelling something that Tim Thielmann and Paul Ratchford did not want to be touched," she said.

"I want to assure you that my values, my visions and policies are unchanged, and I am as committed as ever to upholding them and to fighting for excellence and prosperity of British Columbia."