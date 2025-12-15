Pair of B.C. mountain highway passes reopen after precautionary closures

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit Monday morning.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

Highways 1 and 99 has now been reopened as heavy rainfall wanes.

Highway 99 is now open between Pemberton and Lillooet after a precautionary closure.

"The travel advisory due to falling rocks, debris flow and washouts has been lifted," said DriveBC on X.

Highway 1 is also now open in the Fraser Canyon, although a travel advisory remains in place there.

"Heavy rain forecast today, closures may result due to risk of debris flows/flooding, washouts," said DriveBC. "Exercise caution, consider alternate route or delay travel. Watch for fallen rocks and trees."

The Trans Canada has also recently opened to eastbound traffic in the Fraser Valley from Sumas Way and No.3 Rd.

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Princeton as crews complete repairs.

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.

A pair of B.C. mountain highways remain proactively closed by the provincial government amid heavy rain while another is shut due to damage that occurred last week.

The Trans Canada is closed in both directions in the Fraser Canyon between Yale and Lytton. It is open to local traffic only between Hope and Yale.

“Heavy rain forecast may result in debris flows/flooding, washouts,” said DriveBC.

A similar proactive closure is also in place on Highway 99 from north of Pemberton to Lillooet.

The Crowsnest Highway is closed between Hope and Princeton as crews work to repair multiple washouts and landslides that occurred during last week’s atmospheric river.

That leaves only the Coquihalla highway open as the lone link between the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior.

A travel advisory is in place for Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt due to heavy rain and risk of landslides.

“Exercise caution, consider alternate route or delay travel,” said DriveBC

There is no word on when the highways will reopen.

The Coquihalla and Hope-to-Princeton highways remain under an ‘orange’ rainfall warning from Environment Canada. Up to 80 mm of rain is expected to fall by this evening.

ORIGINAL 7:40 a.m.

Heavy rain is expected to pour down on Southern Interior mountain passes throughout the day, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued an "orange" warning for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt for rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 millimetres.



"A strong frontal system is bringing significant rain to the region," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"Heavy rain will continue today with freezing levels rising to 2,500 metres by this afternoon. Strong and gusty southerly winds this morning shift to southwesterly this afternoon."



The rain is expected to ease early Monday night as the system moves off.



Until then, however, localized flooding is likely.

"Some roads may become impassable," Environment Canada said.

"Travel delays and/or cancellations are likely. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, deforested areas or recent burn scars."

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Transit announced the Trans Canada Highway between Hope and Lytton closed at 10 p.m. Sunday while Highway 99 from Lillooet to Pemberton closed a few hours earlier at 8 p.m.

Both routes connecting B.C.’s Interior to the Lower Mainland are expected to reopen at some point Monday morning. The province notes there are known slide areas along both stretches of Highway 1 and 99, as well as slopes damaged by recent wildfires.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton remains closed due to debris on the road.