Province unable to say when Hope-to-Princeton Highway will be repaired; 2 other mountain passes reopen

Photo: BC Gov Repair crews working on Highway 3 east of Hope.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

The provincial government says it is too soon to say when they will be able to reopen the Crowsnest Highway between Hope and Princeton after last week’s atmospheric river caused multiple washouts.

Janelle Staite, Ministry of Transportation deputy director, said they have “five or six” different crews working on repairs between Hope and Manning Park, the hardest hit segment of Highway 3.

Crews have identified 21 distinct sites of damage with two now repaired with the expectation that about four more will be completed this week.

“Five sites in particular have very large cross cuts across the major highway,” she said. “We're actually having to dig out a culvert that's failed and do some replacement work, so a fairly significant amount of work.”

“We're still completing our overall assessment in terms of timeline, but expect in the next day or so to have a sense of when we expect to have that highway reopened.”

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon and Highway 99 north of Pemberton have reopened after precautionary closures due to heavy rain.

Staite noted that a travel advisory remains in place for the Fraser Canyon.

“Drivers traveling through that should expect that it may close in with short notice in the event that we see changing conditions out there.”

Anyone travelling over the mountain passes is being urged to ensure your car is fully fueled and you are prepared for possible sudden closures.

?⛔️REMINDER - #BCHwy3 remains closed between #HopeBC and #ManningPark. While there is no estimated time of opening, crews are working around the clock to replace culverts and clean up debris. #CrowsnestHwy pic.twitter.com/lhsoMiCwbl — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 15, 2025

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

Highways 1 and 99 has now been reopened as heavy rainfall wanes.

Highway 99 is now open between Pemberton and Lillooet after a precautionary closure.

"The travel advisory due to falling rocks, debris flow and washouts has been lifted," said DriveBC on X.

Highway 1 is also now open in the Fraser Canyon, although a travel advisory remains in place there.

"Heavy rain forecast today, closures may result due to risk of debris flows/flooding, washouts," said DriveBC. "Exercise caution, consider alternate route or delay travel. Watch for fallen rocks and trees."

The Trans Canada has also recently opened to eastbound traffic in the Fraser Valley from Sumas Way and No.3 Rd.

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Princeton as crews complete repairs.

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.

A pair of B.C. mountain highways remain proactively closed by the provincial government amid heavy rain while another is shut due to damage that occurred last week.

The Trans Canada is closed in both directions in the Fraser Canyon between Yale and Lytton. It is open to local traffic only between Hope and Yale.

“Heavy rain forecast may result in debris flows/flooding, washouts,” said DriveBC.

A similar proactive closure is also in place on Highway 99 from north of Pemberton to Lillooet.

The Crowsnest Highway is closed between Hope and Princeton as crews work to repair multiple washouts and landslides that occurred during last week’s atmospheric river.

That leaves only the Coquihalla highway open as the lone link between the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior.

A travel advisory is in place for Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt due to heavy rain and risk of landslides.

“Exercise caution, consider alternate route or delay travel,” said DriveBC

There is no word on when the highways will reopen.

The Coquihalla and Hope-to-Princeton highways remain under an ‘orange’ rainfall warning from Environment Canada. Up to 80 mm of rain is expected to fall by this evening.

ORIGINAL 7:40 a.m.

Heavy rain is expected to pour down on Southern Interior mountain passes throughout the day, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued an "orange" warning for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt for rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 millimetres.



"A strong frontal system is bringing significant rain to the region," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"Heavy rain will continue today with freezing levels rising to 2,500 metres by this afternoon. Strong and gusty southerly winds this morning shift to southwesterly this afternoon."



The rain is expected to ease early Monday night as the system moves off.



Until then, however, localized flooding is likely.

"Some roads may become impassable," Environment Canada said.

"Travel delays and/or cancellations are likely. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, deforested areas or recent burn scars."

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Transit announced the Trans Canada Highway between Hope and Lytton closed at 10 p.m. Sunday while Highway 99 from Lillooet to Pemberton closed a few hours earlier at 8 p.m.

Both routes connecting B.C.’s Interior to the Lower Mainland are expected to reopen at some point Monday morning. The province notes there are known slide areas along both stretches of Highway 1 and 99, as well as slopes damaged by recent wildfires.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton remains closed due to debris on the road.