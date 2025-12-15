80 mm rain in forecast for mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit Monday morning.

Heavy rain is expected to pour down on Southern Interior mountain passes throughout the day, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued an "orange" warning for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt for rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 millimetres.



"A strong frontal system is bringing significant rain to the region," Environment Canada said in its warning.

"Heavy rain will continue today with freezing levels rising to 2,500 metres by this afternoon. Strong and gusty southerly winds this morning shift to southwesterly this afternoon."



The rain is expected to ease early Monday night as the system moves off.



Until then, however, localized flooding is likely.

"Some roads may become impassable," Environment Canada said.

"Travel delays and/or cancellations are likely. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, deforested areas or recent burn scars."

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Transit announced the Trans Canada Highway between Hope and Lytton closed at 10 p.m. Sunday while Highway 99 from Lillooet to Pemberton closed a few hours earlier at 8 p.m.

Both routes connecting B.C.’s Interior to the Lower Mainland are expected to reopen at some point Monday morning. The province notes there are known slide areas along both stretches of Highway 1 and 99, as well as slopes damaged by recent wildfires.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton remains closed due to debris on the road.