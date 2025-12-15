Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden set to open earlier than planned after avalanche control

Photo: Parks Canada A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

There is some good news for travellers who have been cooling their heels waiting to get through to Alberta on Highway 1.

Drive BC announced that the Trans-Canada highway is scheduled to reopen earlier than planned through Rogers Pass, where crews have been conducting avalanche control for most of the day.

The route is set to reopen at 7 p.m., four hours ahead of schedule.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

Another major BC highway is expected to be closed for most of Monday.

Drive BC announced that the Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 1) would be closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control. The closure began at 3 a.m. The estimated time of opening is not until 11 p.m.

Drive BC said no detour would be available.

Last week, there was also a lengthy closure on Highway 1 through the Rogers Pass for avalanche control work.

The avalanche risk is high in many parts of B.C., including through the mountain passes into Alberta.

Avalanche Canada warned that Heavy snowfall, extreme winds, and warm temperatures will cause a widespread avalanche cycle on Monday. Large portions of Glacier National Park are closed due to avalanche control using explosives.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Transit announced the Trans Canada Highway between Hope and Lytton closed at 10 p.m. Sunday while Highway 99 from Lillooet to Pemberton closed a few hours earlier at 8 p.m.

Both routes connecting B.C.’s Interior to the Lower Mainland are expected to reopen at some time Monday morning.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton remains closed due to debris on the road.