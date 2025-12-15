Avalanche control closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden for several hours

Another major BC highway is expected to be closed for most of Monday.

Photo: Parks Canada A Canadian Armed Forces artillery team undertakes avalanche control work in Rogers Pass

Drive BC announced that the Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 1) would be closed between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control. The closure began at 3 a.m. The estimated time of opening is not until 11 p.m.

Drive BC said no detour would be available.

Last week, there was also a lengthy closure on Highway 1 through the Rogers Pass for avalanche control work.

The avalanche risk is high in many parts of B.C., including through the mountain passes into Alberta.

Avalanche Canada warned that Heavy snowfall, extreme winds, and warm temperatures will cause a widespread avalanche cycle on Monday. Large portions of Glacier National Park are closed due to avalanche control using explosives.