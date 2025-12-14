Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon, Highway 99 west of Lytton to close overnight

Photo: Ministry of Transportation Flooding damage along Highway 3.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.

Two Highways connecting the Southern Interior to the Lower Mainland are being closed tonight.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit has announced precautionary overnight closures of Highway 99 east of Pemberton and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.



Highway 99 will be closed, as of 8 p.m. Sunday until Monday morning, between Mt. Currie and Lillooet.

Highway 1 will be shut to vehicles from the Hope junction to Lytton starting at 10 p.m. and continuing until Monday morning.

“There are known slide areas along both highways, as well as slopes damaged by recent wildfires,” said the ministry. “These proactive closures are due to the risk of rockfall, debris flows and washouts as a result of heavy rain and snowpack melt. Both highways will be assessed in the morning.”

UPDATE 4 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation is closely watching highways as more heavy rain falls over the next few days.

During a Sunday afternoon update on the flooding situation, government officials said that of particular concern are areas where rain is falling on snowpack and stretches of highway damaged during last week’s atmospheric river.

“Areas that we’ve already seen damage on Highway 3 are susceptible and vulnerable to more damage along that corridor,” said Janelle Straite, a spokesperson for the ministry.

She said they are also watching for rock or mud slides along Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

“So those are a bit less predictable in terms of exactly when and where, but we do know that risk is elevated, which is where we look to implement some of those proactive closures,” said Straite.

ORIGINAL 2:30 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued Orange rainfall warnings for two highways connecting the Southern Interior with the Lower Mainland.

The warnings cover the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope and Highways 3 between Princeton and Hope, through Allison Pass and the Manning-Skagit area.

“While light to moderate rainfall occurs today, a stronger frontal system will arrive tonight, bringing significant rain to the region,” said Environment Canada. “The heaviest rainfall amounts are expected on Monday with freezing levels rising to 2500 metres by Monday afternoon.”

Rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 millimetres are predicted, combined with gusty southerly winds on Monday morning, shifting to southwesterly on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that localized flooding is likely.

“Some roads may become impassable. Travel delays and/or cancellations are likely. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, deforested areas or recent burn scars.”

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Manning Park, due to damage from the atmospheric river last week.

Travellers are being advised that the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, leading to hazardous driving conditions. People are also reminded not to drive through flooded roadways.

The rain is expected to ease by early Monday evening as the system moves off.

An Orange alert under the new colour-coded system used by Environment Canada means that severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruptions or health impacts. The impacts are likely to be major, widespread and/or lasting for a few days.