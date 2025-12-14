Rain warnings as wet weather hits B.C.'s flood-soaked Fraser Valley

Photo: The Canadian Press A Highway 1 speed limit sign pokes out from the floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Rainfall warnings have gone up across British Columbia's flood-drenched Fraser Valley as another wave of soaking weather hits the region.

Environment Canada says the valley, including Abbotsford, which was inundated by cross-border flooding last week, can expect the new system to bring "significant rain" of up to 80 millimetres with the heaviest downpours on Monday.

While many evacuation alerts were rescinded by the City of Abbotsford on Saturday, the forecast calls for the rain to continue until Monday evening, with warnings also up for Metro Vancouver and elsewhere.

Officials in Chilliwack have warned that local rivers are expected to swell, which may cause localized flooding, but not as much as earlier in the week.

Receding floodwaters meant the City of Abbotsford on Saturday could rescind evacuation alerts for 1,069 properties in Sumas Prairie West and Sumas Prairie East.

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts, allowing some residents to return home.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 325 properties throughout Sumas Prairie, with 160 under evacuation alert.