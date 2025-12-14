B.C. braces for 'high impact' rain in flood-struck Fraser Valley and beyond

Photo: The Canadian Press A Highway 1 speed limit sign pokes out from the floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.

British Columbia is bracing for another "high impact" deluge of rain that's forecast to hit the province's Fraser Valley, after intense downpours and cross-border outflows last week inundated Abbotsford, triggered evacuations and cut major highways.

Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene said Sunday that flood and landslide risks in parts of the province will increase with more stormy weather in the forecast, even as floodwaters receded in Abbotsford after heavy rains last week.

"We aren't through this yet," Greene said during an update alongside other provincial officials. "While road conditions are currently improving, they may change quickly due to flooding."

Environment Canada issued orange rainfall warnings for the west and central Fraser Valley regions — including Abbotsford and Chilliwack — as well as the Skagit Valley, with up to 80 millimetres of rain in some areas where localized flooding is likely.

The orange warnings mean rain is expected to cause significant damage, disruption or health impacts, and Environment Canada says there will be high impacts with a high degree of likelihood.

The heaviest rains were expected on Monday, before tapering off in the evening.

Lower-level yellow rain warnings were also up for Metro Vancouver and about 10 other regions.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said 56 farms remain under evacuation order, with 13 on alert, as flooded barns led to deaths of chickens on some affected poultry farms in Abbotsford.

Connie Chapman with the province's water management branch said Sunday that flood warnings remained for the Sumas and Chilliwack Rivers, and there were high stream flow advisories in several other parts of B.C. including Haida Gwaii, the north, central and south coast and on Vancouver Island.

"We do know that the precipitation amounts going to fall are going to land differently than what we saw last week," Chapman said. "How that's fully going to play out … is a little uncertain."

She said the forecast was less intense than last week, but officials were still concerned about areas impacted by flooding being hit again.

Abbotsford fire chief Erick Peterson said Sunday that the city was hoping to lift remaining evacuation orders for more than 300 properties in the Sumas Prairie, as floodwaters in the city receded.

Peterson said the city was still maintaining an up-to-date map of affected properties online, and he was happy to see that damage assessments have shown most evacuated homes have been deemed safe to re-enter.

He said drivers should still avoid floodwaters in evacuated areas.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens said the incoming weather won't make it easy for many residents to return to their homes and farms, especially for those still under evacuation in the Sumas Prairie.

He said the city's emergency operations centre was still active, and would continue to closely monitor river levels and the weather in the coming days.

The B.C. government said Sunday that Highway 1 out of Abbotsford was reopened in both directions, but officials said there could be short-notice closures on some stretches due to flood risk on Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon, and Highway 99 from Cache Creek to Pemberton.

The Transportation Ministry said that one eastbound lane of Highway 1 opened Sunday morning and both westbound lanes on the highway through Abbotsford reopened Saturday night.

The ministry said in a statement that drivers should expect congestion and slower speeds moving eastbound and should give themselves more time to get where they're going.

It said the highway was still vulnerable after heavy rains caused flooding in Abbotsford, closing side roads and the highway before floodwaters began receding.

The ministry said it was still monitoring the weather situation before reopening the second eastbound lane, and warned that the highway could again be closed at any time should conditions change.

Siemens said he was happy that Highway 1 was reopened, as it was a welcome relief for the city after its closure cut off the community from the eastern parts of B.C.

The City of Abbotsford said in a statement Sunday that the flooding situation had notably improved as floodwaters gradually receded, but overflow from the Nooksack River in Washington State continued.

Abbotsford said it lifted evacuation alerts and downgraded evacuation orders placed on hundreds of properties Saturday night as city staff surveyed the damage from the flooding.

While many evacuation alerts were rescinded in Abbotsford on Saturday, the forecast called for the rain to continue until Monday evening, with warnings also up for Metro Vancouver and elsewhere.

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts Sunday, including 248 properties in Sumas Prairie allowing some residents to return home, but evacuation orders remained in place for 77 properties, with 408 properties continuing to be under alert.

Officials in Chilliwack have also warned that local rivers were expected to swell, which may cause localized flooding, but not as much as earlier in the week.

ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m.

