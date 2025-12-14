OneBC leader Dallas Brodie booted from leadership by party board

Photo: Castanet Dallas Brodie, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena and leader of the OneBC Party, at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

Dallas Brodie has been ousted as OneBC’s leader by the party’s board of directors.

That’s what OneBC said on social media just after midnight on Sunday, hours after Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong posted on X that she had lost confidence in Brodie’s leadership.

“There have been multiple recent attempts by agents instructed by Ms. Brodie to obtain control of party assets without authorization, including multiple attempted breaches of security systems, communications software, and databases of the party,” the party said in a social media post.

The post also states the board of directors has “taken steps to protect membership and other sensitive data” and is investigating the matter.

Several hours after Armstrong announced her loss of confidence, Brodie also took to social media to say all was fine.

“Yes, we are experiencing a little turbulence but the plane is still flying and we will be in beautiful calm skies shortly,” Brodie’s post reads.

Armstrong and Brodie, two former members of the B.C. Conservative caucus, co-founded the upstart right-wing political party in June.

Brodie was booted from the party in March for comments on Canada’s residential school system, prompting Armstrong to split from the party as well.

The pair have taken turns tabling bills that have been quickly voted down in the legislature at first reading. The exception was Armstrong’s recent Freedom Convoy Recognition Act, which passed first reading earlier this month.

Last month, three Indigenous leaders called for Brodie’s resignation over what one of them called “racist residential school denialism.”

OneBC executive director Paul Ratchford also confirmed on Saturday that Tim Thielmann, OneBC's former chief of staff, was no long with the party.

OneBC caucus advisor Wyatt Claypool, who has voiced support for Brodie amid the party infighting, alleged on social media Sunday morning that Ratchford had been meeting with the BC Conservative party about merging the two parties, without the knowledge of Brodie.