Dallas Brodie fires back after ouster as OneBC leader, party alleges she yelled at staff

Photo: Castanet Dallas Brodie, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena and leader of the OneBC Party, at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

OneBC has expanded on its allegations against ousted leader Dallas Brodie, while Brodie claims people within the party were making deals with the BC Conservatives behind her back.

In a statement issued Sunday, the party claims that Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong lost confidence in Brodie’s leadership, “in light of Brodie’s increasing instability, paranoia, erratic behaviour, and abusive conduct."

“Ms. Brodie has frequently yelled at employees, used abusive language, and severed communications with senior staff and caucus for extended periods of time,” said the statement from OneBC.

The party alleges she had a “major outburst” towards staff members at the OneBC caucus offices.

“She yelled, used abusive language, and demanded the termination of multiple employees.

“Senior staff members met with Ms. Brodie to address concerns regarding her pattern of unprofessional and unstable conduct and requested that she refrain from such behaviour in the future.

“After senior staff and caucus colleague MLA Armstrong raised concerns of her behavior, Ms. Brodie severed communications and refused to respond to senior staff or MLA Armstrong for nearly a week, despite multiple urgent requests to discuss pressing matters.”

The party said the “erratic behaviour” culminated with the former leader firing senior staff members without prior notice or explanation and then “attempting to access and copy party assets, communications software, and databases without authorization.”

The statement also said that Brodie refused to return communications to senior members of her team for extended periods of time on multiple occasions before these events.

“Recent events have left me without confidence in the leadership of Dallas Brodie. We thank her for her contributions to British Columbia and wish her well,” said Tara Armstrong.

Brodie has posted a response on social media to her removal as leader.

She claims she had raised concerns with then chief of staff, Tim Thielmann, and interim executive director of the party, Paul Ratchford, about a staffer (Othman Mekhloufi) and the values that the staffer expressed publicly. She said those values were incompatible with her views. She said instead, another member of her team was terminated.

Brodie said she issued a written demand to have Mekhloufi removed from any position within caucus or the party.

“Tim Thielmann and Paul Ratchford deliberately subverted the order to remove Othman by carrying out his termination on caucus side while simultaneously hiring him onto the party side of OneBC,” said Brodie in her post.

She said there was more going on than she was not aware of, and Ratchford and Othman were in contact with the BC Conservatives executive team, without her knowledge, to “pass information and make deals.”

Brodie added that her values have not changed, her vision for OneBC has not changed and her policy positions have not changed.

Since I was elected as an MLA and since I became the interim leader of OneBC, my commitment has always been to my constituents, to the party members, and to all British Columbians.



My values haven't changed. My vision for BC hasn't changed. My policy positions haven't changed.… — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) December 15, 2025

ORIGINAL: 9:18 a.m.

Dallas Brodie has been ousted as OneBC’s leader by the party’s board of directors.

That’s what OneBC said on social media just after midnight on Sunday, hours after Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong posted on X that she had lost confidence in Brodie’s leadership.

“There have been multiple recent attempts by agents instructed by Ms. Brodie to obtain control of party assets without authorization, including multiple attempted breaches of security systems, communications software, and databases of the party,” the party said in a social media post.

The post also states the board of directors has “taken steps to protect membership and other sensitive data” and is investigating the matter.

Several hours after Armstrong announced her loss of confidence, Brodie also took to social media to say all was fine.

“Yes, we are experiencing a little turbulence but the plane is still flying and we will be in beautiful calm skies shortly,” Brodie’s post reads.

Armstrong and Brodie, two former members of the B.C. Conservative caucus, co-founded the upstart right-wing political party in June.

Brodie was booted from the party in March for comments on Canada’s residential school system, prompting Armstrong to split from the party as well.

The pair have taken turns tabling bills that have been quickly voted down in the legislature at first reading. The exception was Armstrong’s recent Freedom Convoy Recognition Act, which passed first reading earlier this month.

Last month, three Indigenous leaders called for Brodie’s resignation over what one of them called “racist residential school denialism.”

OneBC executive director Paul Ratchford also confirmed on Saturday that Tim Thielmann, OneBC's former chief of staff, was no longer with the party.

OneBC caucus advisor Wyatt Claypool, who has voiced support for Brodie amid the party infighting, alleged on social media Sunday morning that Ratchford had been meeting with the BC Conservative party about merging the two parties, without the knowledge of Brodie.