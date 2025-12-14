Highway 1 out of Abbotsford reopened in both directions after flood-related closure

Photo: The Canadian Press Floodwaters surround a house and vehicles in Abbotsford B.C., Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

The B.C. government says Highway 1 out of Abbotsford has been reopened in both directions after being closed due to flooding.

The Transportation Ministry says that one eastbound lane opened this morning and both westbound lanes on the highway through Abbotsford reopened last night.

The ministry says in a statement that drivers should expect congestion and slower speeds moving eastbound and give themselves more time to get where they're going.

It says the highway is still "vulnerable" after heavy rains caused flooding in Abbotsford, closing side roads and the highway before floodwaters began receding.

The ministry says its still monitoring the weather situation before reopening the second eastbound lane, and warns that the highway could again be closed at "any time" should conditions change.

The City of Abbotsford says the flooding situation has notably improved as floodwaters are "gradually" receding, but overflow from the Nooksack River in Washington State continues.

Abbotsford says it lifted evacuation alerts and downgraded evacuation orders placed on hundreds of properties last night as city staff survey the damage from the flooding.

UPDATE 8:07 a.m.

Rainfall warnings have gone up across British Columbia's flood-drenched Fraser Valley as another wave of soaking weather hits the region. Environment Canada says the valley, including Abbotsford, which was inundated by cross-border flooding last week, can expect the new system to bring "significant rain" of up to 80 millimetres with the heaviest downpours on Monday. While many evacuation alerts were rescinded by the City of Abbotsford on Saturday, the forecast calls for the rain to continue until Monday evening, with warnings also up for Metro Vancouver and elsewhere. Officials in Chilliwack have warned that local rivers are expected to swell, which may cause localized flooding, but not as much as earlier in the week. UPDATE 6:36 a.m.

Flooding woes in B.C.'s Fraser Valley don't appear to be over this morning as Environment Canada forecasts more rain for the already soggy region. While many evacuation alerts were rescinded by the City of Abbotsford on Saturday, the weather forecast calls for a "potentially significant push of moisture" for Monday and into early next week. Officials in Chilliwack have warned that local rivers are expected to swell, which may cause localized flooding, but not as much as earlier in the week. Receding floodwaters meant the City of Abbotsford on Saturday could rescind evacuation alerts for 1,069 properties in Sumas Prairie West and Sumas Prairie East. Some evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation alerts, allowing some residents to return home. Evacuation orders remain in place for 325 properties throughout Sumas Prairie.

ORIGINAL 6:13 a.m. Abbotsford, B.C., resident Teresa Vogel showed up Saturday at Delair Park, where her son plays baseball, to see the damage from floodwaters for herself after heavy rain flooded parts of the city and closed roads, including a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Vogel said it was devastating and was shocked to see the baseball diamond surrounded by water, though it had receded since the day before.

"I can't believe I was walking on that field months ago, and now you can't even go down there," she said. "When we got the news that it was flooded here at Delair, it was shocking — more shocking when you come and see it in person."

The City of Abbotsford said floodwaters were receding Saturday, with some areas seeing significant improvement. Late in the day, it announced evacuation alerts for 1,069 properties in Sumas Prairie West and Sumas Prairie East were being lifted, and that 160 properties had been downgraded from an evacuation order to an evacuation alert, meaning those residents could return home.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 325 properties throughout Sumas Prairie.

The B.C. government, meanwhile, said westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have reopened. However, traffic for the eastbound lanes was still being directed to a detour.

But the region's flood woes may not be over.

Environment Canada warned more rain is expected across the already saturated Fraser Valley. The forecast is calling for a "potentially significant push of moisture" Monday and into early next week. The agency also warns of an increased risk of landslides, as the rainfall may destabilize slopes.

Not far from the flooded baseball field in Abbotsford, a business complex was closed due to an evacuation order, but many drivers seemingly ignored road closure signs and were seen barrelling through a flooded portion near the complex's entrance.

Dean Jeffery, who works at a veterinary clinic in the complex, said it was a "waiting game" watching the rains earlier in the week.

He said his home in the Huntington Village area has been under evacuation alert, and it was ordered evacuated in 2021 when flooding devastated Abbotsford following heavy rain.

Jeffrey said his neighbourhood has seen some flooding this time, but his home has been spared.

"We haven't been asked to leave this time, so it can't be as bad," he said. "Although I don't know what Monday's going to bring, or Tuesday."

The city issued a statement earlier Saturday warning that water continues to flow across the border from the Nooksack River in Washington state, where it first overflowed Wednesday.

The statement said side roads were still flooded, adding that online maps have been showing inaccurate information about roads that remain closed. As for the main highway, it said there was no way through Abbotsford and Chilliwack to get to the eastern reaches of B.C.

With more wet weather in the forecast for Sunday, officials in Chilliwack said local rivers were expected to swell, which may cause localized flooding. But they said flows were expected to be less severe than earlier in the week.

Cindy Braun, who lives in the Delair Park area of Abbotsford, said when she was returning home Thursday night, she was surprised to see the highway had flooded.

"We said, 'Oh, brother, not again'," she said in an interview, referring to the flooding in 2021, which she said was much worse. "Cars were still getting through, and we watched until it got that they couldn't get through ... and it still rose overnight.

"I don't know how long it will take to recede."