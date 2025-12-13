Repairs underway on Crowsnest Highway following rains

Photo: DriveBC Repairs are underway on the Crowsnest Highway this weekend.

Crews are working hard this weekend repairing the Crowsnest Highway, after last week's torrential rains caused significant damage to a number of areas.

Highway 3 remains closed between Hope and Manning Park, and it's expected to remain closed for a number of days as maintenance crews conduct repair work.

On Friday, Janelle Staite, deputy director with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, said there were 23 separate sites along the highway that had been damaged.

“The biggest site along the corridor is where we saw significant undermining of almost both lanes, and we need to go in and do a full culvert replacement,” she said.

Saturday morning, DriveBC posted that crews are working on emergency repairs and restoration today, with “slope, culvert and shoulder work in progress.”

DriveBC has not provided an estimate of when the repairs are expected to be completed, saying the highway "remains closed until it is safe to restore traffic, and the necessary repairs are completed."

Friday evening, Highway 3 was reopened between Manning Park and Princeton for local traffic only.