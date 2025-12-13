Photos: Widespread flooding remains in Abbotsford

Heavy rain this past week has brought significant flooding to Abbotsford and the surrounding areas.

While the waters from the flooded Nooksack River, which overflowed Wednesday, are gradually dropping, more rain is forecast to fall early next week.

About 450 homes in the area remain under an evacuation order, while another 1,700 are under an alert.

Highway 1 remains closed east of Sumas Way, after the highway became completely flooded.

The Abbotsford Police Department posted a series of photos taken during the day Friday, showing the extent of the flooding.