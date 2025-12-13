Airlines offering free flight changes, cancellations due to Abbotsford flooding

Photo: The Canadian Press

A couple of airlines are offering free changes for flights headed to and out of the Fraser Valley amid extensive flooding.

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit issued a travel advisory for parts of the Fraser Valley with a flooding risk. People are asked to avoid travel unless necessary until water levels subside.

Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) has a note on its website advising travellers that it "remains operational." But travellers coming from impacted areas should check traffic conditions before coming to the airport. They are also advised to provide extra time for check-in and security screening.

Flair Airlines and WestJet operate the majority of flights to YXX. Both airlines will provide free changes to customers with flights booked heading into the weekend in or out of the airport.

Have a look at what is available to impacted travellers this weekend.

Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is offering help for passengers affected by the Fraser Valley flooding.

Flair is waiving change fees for passengers with flights booked between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14.

A spokesperson for the airline says travellers with flights out of YXX should leave early, and check DriveBC.ca for current road conditions and delays due to the flooding.

WestJet

WestJet has also provided one-time waivers for travellers to Abbotsford departing or arriving on Dec. 12 or Dec. 13.

The airline will allow you to do one of several options if you haven't left for your trip yet:

Cancel your reservation . The funds will be refunded or credited based on the fare class booked. UltraBasic fares will receive a Travel Bank credit - valid for 12 months.

The funds will be refunded or credited based on the fare class booked. UltraBasic fares will receive a Travel Bank credit - valid for 12 months. Change your travel dates (subject to availability) to the same destination. Travel must be completed within 60 days of the original departure date.

Change your destination. Pay any difference in fare. If your new itinerary costs less, WestJet will give you a Travel Bank credit for the difference.

Changes and cancellations must be made over 2 hours before departure.



