Inconsistent permitting leaving B.C. small businesses stuck in costly limbo

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Ryan Mitton, director of B.C. legislative affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said complex regulations and red tape are hindering B.C. small businesses.

Angus An, an award-winning chef behind eight Metro Vancouver restaurants, said inefficient and inconsistent government processes are hurting B.C. small businesses like his.

“I open many restaurants—every single time I open, it’s a different story,” said An, who recently opened his newest Thai restaurant, Sainam, in downtown Vancouver

When An applied for Sainam’s business licence in November 2024, he said city staff first told him no building permit was required for the upgrades he planned. Three weeks later, he said he was told the opposite.

An said he had to scramble during the holidays last year to find professionals to support the permit application.

After completing all the requirements and voicing his frustrations about the wait, An said he was offered the option of paying for overtime service to expedite the application. He agreed, and received the business licence in March—two months later than planned, and potentially longer had he not paid the extra fee.

“But if this overtime thing is a legitimate option, no one said anything from the beginning,” he said. “It’s almost sort of like a hidden option. … It’s not very transparent.”

An said this was not the first time he has dealt with shifting rules. When he submitted an application for a liquor licence, he was told it would not be reviewed until he had a business licence number, which was different from his previous experience.

“In the past, they would [review] it. I don’t know what changed, but it’s always been inconsistent,” he said, adding that the new rule will further delay restaurant openings if owners want to open with a liquor license.

Such delays and inconsistencies drive up costs for new business owners, who continue paying rent while waiting for licences, according to An. After two decades in the industry, he said the environment has become tougher for small businesses like his over the past 10 years.

“It is just very frustrating. … This is very difficult for people like us trying to open a small business, and generate money and economy for the city,” he said.

“I think the city should do everything they can to try to help, rather than red tape hurting and slowing down the process.”

Angus An, owner of Sainam, says he is frustrated by inconsistent and opaque government processes that slow down small business openings. | Daisy Xiong, BIV

Businesses pinched by regulations

An’s concerns are widely shared. More than half (55 per cent) of Canadian small businesses identified government regulation and paperwork as a major pain point, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)’s Red Tape Report released last January.

Between 2006 and 2021, Canada’s regulatory burden grew by 37 per cent. In B.C., small businesses face compliance costs per employee that are seven times higher than those of large firms, according to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT).

“Businesses are telling us that it is death by a thousand cuts and that the business environment is more costly and complicated than ever,” said David van Hemmen, vice-president of the GVBOT.

The CFIB report also found that in 2024, the average small business owner lost the equivalent of 32 business days dealing with red tape, and the combined cost of regulations for Canadian businesses reached $51.5 billion, with about $17.9 billion attributed to red tape.

“It’s unnecessary paperwork. It's time wasted that could otherwise be invested by a small business owner into actually running their business,” said Ryan Mitton, director of B.C. legislative affairs of CFIB.

He said that B.C. businesses face some of the highest regulatory fees in the country. And while B.C. allows local wineries to directly ship to other provinces, beer or spirits sellers have to navigate other provinces’ alcohol distribution system, he adds.

“Those are all barriers to actually getting your product the market in those other places,” said Mitton.

B.C. scored 5.5 out of 10—the second-lowest in the country—for political priority on red tap reduction in the CFIB’s 2025 provincial red tape report card.

Van Hemmen said change is urgently needed as small businesses face U.S. tariffs, a challenging economy and a record $11.6-billion projected deficit for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

“Governments need to move faster and follow through on [their] reviews and their commitment to truly improve the business environment,” he said.

More changes need to be seen

Governments at all levels have launched programs to streamline processes and cut red tape, but more visible action is required, according to those who spoke to the magazine.

In June, B.C. launched an “ease-of-doing-business review,” inviting companies to share challenges and suggestions to reduce barriers online. A month later, Ottawa began a government-wide review aimed at eliminating outdated and overly complex regulations.

At the municipal level, the City of Vancouver introduced its 3-3-3-1 permitting targets in 2023 and reported a 40 per cent reduction in commercial renovation permit timelines in 2024 compared with 2022. The City of Kelowna, meanwhile, launched an AI chatbot to automate permit applications and answer questions.

“The city is working to make it faster, simpler and more predictable to apply and get a [business] permit in Vancouver,” according to a statement from the City of Vancouver, noting requirements can vary significantly depending on the project.

Mitton said it’s encouraging to see some progress across all levels of government, but more changes need to take place “on the ground.”

“At the end of the day, it's one thing to change the law, it's another thing to actually implement those improvements in the bureaucracy, and we need to accelerate and redouble our efforts,” he said.

The CFIB hopes the B.C. government will extend the Net Zero Increase initiative—a commitment to add necessary regulations and remove outdated ones—to 2030; and reintroduce the “one-in, one-out” rule, meaning each new regulation must be offset by removing an existing one.

The organization also urges governments to make forms shorter, easier to read in plain language and accessible online, as well as reduce barriers for small businesses operating across borders.

An said it would help if local governments could create two separate review streams—one for small businesses and another for major developers—to cut wait times for small business owners working with tighter budgets.

Van Hemmen added that governments should prioritize faster, more predictable permitting through statutory decision timelines, fast-tracking high-impact projects, and a “one and done” approach to regulatory approvals.

“We will continue to work with businesses and lead the fight for a strong B.C. and a strong Canada, to build a more independent economy that works better for people and businesses,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of jobs and economic growth, in a statement.