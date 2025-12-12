Abbotsford mayor blasts feds for flooding 'inaction' as water starts receding

The mayor of flood-struck Abbotsford, B.C., says he is "disappointed and frustrated" with the federal government over "inaction" on cross-border flooding that has repeatedly inundated his city.

Ross Siemens said he had not been contacted by the federal government about this week's flooding that has forced hundreds of households to evacuate, while inundating poultry barns and forcing livestock relocations.

Siemens told a news briefing on Friday that he was pleading for flood mitigation to be addressed, and authorities across the border in Washington state also needed to "wake up" and for the issue to be part of an international treaty.

Flooding can result in the Fraser Valley when the Nooksack River in Washington overflows its banks, as it did on Wednesday, sending water pouring north and potentially inundating the farmlands of the Sumas Prairie.

That happened in 2021, during floods that caused billions in damages north of the border, and again this week, although to a lesser extent.

Siemens said he wanted money for a pump station on the Sumas River to mitigate the outflows.

"That is the primary issue that we need right now, that we need to move the water through quicker," he said.

He said that failure to address the situation put residents, food security and the economy at risk, and that "to say we are disappointed and frustrated is an understatement."

"We don't need empty promises from the federal government that they have our back. In fact, the federal government has not even reached out to me during this event," he said.

Siemens said that within six months of the 2021 disaster, the city came up with a flood mitigation plan, and it needed to be implemented with federal help. But, he said, that didn't happen.

Public Safety Canada said minister Eleanor Olszewski was in close contact with B.C. Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene, and the federal government was "actively engaged with provincial officials should they require assistance."

It said in a statement that Olszewski would be speaking to Siemens on Friday about his proposals.

The mechanism for sharing federal disaster-recovery funds had been modernized last year, it added, and included a specific stream that would focus on long-term mitigation.

Siemens also said that changes needed to be made to the way Nooksack outflows are split at Everson in Washington state.

But Greene told the briefing that any mitigation measures had to take into consideration "unintended consequences."

"Any solutions need to be comprehensive for the region. There's no one thing that will solve all the problems that we are facing here," she said, and water diverted from one area could harm another.

David Campbell with the B.C. River Forecast Centre said floodwaters that poured across the border from the Nooksack have now started to recede.

But he said the process of draining the Sumas Prairie would take days, and more rain was on the way for the Fraser Valley.