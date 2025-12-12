B.C. rescuers remove rope wrapped around sea lion's neck after weeks-long effort

Photo: The Canadian Press Rescuers say they have successfully freed a wild sea lion of a rope wrapped around its neck after a weeks-long operation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (Mandatory Credit)

Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia say a weeks-long operation has successfully freed a sea lion from a rope wrapped around its neck that was causing "rapidly worsening injuries."

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says the female Steller sea lion was spotted on Nov. 7 near Cowichan Bay off Vancouver Island, then throughout November and early December as its injuries deteriorated.

The rescue effort by the society, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and supported by the Cowichan Tribes and local residents, was hampered by weather, darkness and the sea lion's irregular movements.

Rescuers monitored the animal by sea and with drones, and with the help of an online community group on Facebook.

Finally, rescuers say a last-ditch effort on Tuesday resulted in the team successfully sedating the sea lion and removing the rope, which was wrapped around the animal's neck four times.

The society is urging residents to avoid discarding waste materials into the sea as they can be a major threat to the well-being of marine mammals.