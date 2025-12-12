Rob Shaw: Eby opens door to financial compensation as Cowichan decision reverberates

The B.C. government will step in to backstop private owners in Richmond who face financial challenges after a landmark court ruling on Aboriginal title.

Premier David Eby made the pledge at a Chamber of Commerce speech this week. It’s the first time he’s indicated the province will step into the dispute with direct assistance to residents.

“We are preparing work to be able to offer a guarantee to affected homeowners and business owners in a specific area named by the court so that they can continue to access necessary financing,” he said.

“People's homes and businesses are not bargaining chips. ... We will protect private property owners.”

More than 150 private properties—ranging from homes to farms and industrial sites—fall under the recent BC Supreme Court ruling that declared Aboriginal title for the Cowichan Nation over 800 acres in south Richmond.

The court did not invalidate any private titles, but it did declare Aboriginal title superior to the fee-simple land title system that underpins land ownership rights in the province. Since then, residents have expressed concern about how the uncertainty may affect their property values and ability to sell.

Eby did not elaborate on the type of aid being considered, though his office had a representative on the ground meeting with residents throughout November.

The government could provide direct financial assistance to property owners unable to sell, financing for those who can’t obtain mortgages or loans due to the court ruling, or even offer to buy the properties outright as part of a settlement with the Cowichan Nation.

Although the province has indicated it will appeal the court ruling, that could take years. It could also introduce legislation, clarifying the indefeasibility of the private land title in dispute.

Opening the door to financial compensation could quickly prove expensive for the B.C. government. The property values in the area are likely worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

And it’s unclear if the province's financial aid will extend to private businesses as well.

Montrose Property Holdings, which owns a large warehouse in the area with tenants like Coca-Cola and Wayfair Inc., has said in court filings it had a lender pull out of financing a new building, as well as a prospective tenant, due to the Aboriginal title ruling.

The company could face millions in lost investment opportunities—though it seems unlikely the NDP government would intervene to cover that.

The promise of a private property backstop came during a speech to business leaders in which Eby pledged “lines in the sand” on his government’s reconciliation efforts with First Nations, amidst backlash to both the Cowichan court ruling and a BC Court of Appeal ruling last week that declared the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act can be used to strike down other provincial laws.

“Any reconciliation work by government, by the courts, has to respect private properties, period,” he said.

“Private, fee-simple property, whether it's a family home or an industrial park owned by a business, we have to go to the wall to defend those private properties. And that is the end of the story.”

Some legal experts have said the court losses are the result of sloppy legislation by the NDP government that has come back to haunt it.

The Opposition Conservatives have called for government to repeal DRIPA, as an attempt to limit continued fallout of reconciliation policies. Eby said that would only make First Nations court action worse.

Eby also sharply criticized the judiciary for failing to respect the will of the legislature in its court rulings, saying in particular it did not heed declarations from his government ministers on the floor of the house that DRIPA should not be used to strike down other laws. And he warned continued court rulings that pit people against each other and only invite more uncertainty.

“We will fix this because the uncertainty this case creates is toxic to the work we have to do with First Nations and businesses and the economy that we have to grow.”