Wine still leads but sales slip as B.C. alcohol demand cools

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Bars and restaurants stocked up ahead of a possible strike, but B.C. alcohol wholesales still fell year over year in the third quarter.

The trend of British Columbians drinking less booze is remaining intact, according to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch’s (BCLDB) latest wholesale sales data.

B.C. pubs, restaurants and bars, as well as all government and private stores, combined to buy $916,537,825 worth of alcohol at wholesale prices to resell to customers in the three months ended Sept. 30, a recent BCLDB report shows.

That is down $31,726,448, or 3.35 per cent, from the $948,264,273 that those resellers spent in the same three months of 2024.

While the most recent quarter was unusual because the latter part of September included a strike by British Columbia General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers, the trend of less wholesale alcohol purchased in B.C. has been in play for years.

It has been consistent this year, and in every quarter year over year in 2024. Wholesales also fell in 2023.

The BCGEU strike in September and October may have even increased alcohol purchases by the resellers in the quarter that ended Sept. 30 because the strike in early September did not target alcohol and most resellers may have been stocking up in case the BCGEU aimed to disrupt the flow of alcohol later in the month.

Restaurateurs such as Leigh Angman told BIV that they were stocking up. He is managing director at Peak Hospitality Ltd., which owns the Vancouver Fish Co. Restaurant and Bar on Granville Island.

Glowbal Restaurant Group corporate wine director Sarah McCauley also told BIV that she was stocking up.

She estimated that her business normally has about two weeks’ worth of alcohol in storage rooms. Her actions in early September to stock up meant that in later September Glowbal had five weeks’ supply of alcohol, she said.

Every alcohol category sees sales declines

Wine kept the title as the biggest-selling alcohol category in B.C., with wholesale buyers spending $282 million in the three months ended September, down $6.7 million from the same period one year earlier.

Beer wholesales totalled $277 million, down $11.9 million from the same quarter in 2024.

Spirits wholesales totalled $216 million, down $11.4 million during the same period a year prior.

In each of those categories, wholesales fell in volume by more than in price, indicating that inflation was at play and buyers were spending more dollars per litre of product.

U.S. alcohol supplies dwindle

U.S. alcohol remained in the B.C. sales channel despite Premier David Eby in March ordering all U.S. products to be taken off the shelves of BCLDB-run shelves.

Private retailers were able to continue selling their supplies, and they were able to buy U.S. products out of the government’s inventory.

Eby halted all new U.S. alcohol imports.

U.S. supplies therefore dwindled, and wholesales for them plummeted on a year-over-year basis.

Wholesales for products categorized as American whiskey plummeted in the quarter ended Sept. 30, going from about $2.8 million in 2024 to $1.2 million in 2024. The slightly larger bourbon category saw sales fall from $5.7 million to $2.3 million.

Canadian whisky was a beneficiary, with wholesales rising roughly one per cent, from $28.6 million to about $29 million.

B.C. wine sales rise

The drastic reduction in available U.S. wines helped wholesales for B.C. wines.

That includes wholesales for wines certified as B.C. Vintners Quality Alliance and so-called “blended in Canada” products that are made from imported grapes or juice.

Wholesale buyers spent $149 million on all those products in the three months ended September, up from $146.6 million in the same quarter in 2024.

Wholesale buyers increased purchases of wines from other countries to a much greater degree in percentage terms.

Wholesales for Argentina wines increased about 23 per cent $7.3 million, while wholesales for Australia wines increased about 16 per cent to $11.7 million.

Wholesales for U.S. wines fell by a staggering 73 per cent, falling from or by $20.8 million $7.5 million.