Photo Gallery: Flooding in B.C.'s Lower Interior

Chickens are pictured on a property surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford B.C., on Thursday, December 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Overflow from the Nooksack River in Washington state that poured north into B.C.'s lower Fraser Valley had been expected to peak today, and residents are waiting to see the full severity of the inundation.
But Environment Canada says in a special weather statement this morning that more rain will hit the region this weekend and into next week.
The Canadian Press were on site to observe the flooding in the province's interior, here's a look at the aftermath.