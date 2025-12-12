277593
274330
BC News  

Photo Gallery: Flooding in B.C.'s Lower Interior

Photos: Abbotsford flooding

The Canadian Press - | Story: 589116

Overflow from the Nooksack River in Washington state that poured north into B.C.'s lower Fraser Valley had been expected to peak today, and residents are waiting to see the full severity of the inundation.

But Environment Canada says in a special weather statement this morning that more rain will hit the region this weekend and into next week.

The Canadian Press were on site to observe the flooding in the province's interior, here's a look at the aftermath.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More BC News