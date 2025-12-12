Highway 3 east of Hope expected to remain closed for days

Photo: Ministry of Transportation Damage on the Crowsnest Highway.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

It will likely be multiple days before Highway 3 is reopened between Hope and Princeton.

Janelle Staite, deputy director with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, described the damage to the highway as “significant,” during a news conference Friday morning.

“The biggest site along the corridor is where we saw significant undermining of almost both lanes, and we need to go in and do a full culvert replacement,” she said.

There are 23 distinct sites that have been damaged “in a varying way.”

“We don't have an estimated time of reopening, but I certainly can say we don't expect it to be open in the coming days,” Staite continued.

“As we have more information on what that construction timeline looks like, we will be providing updates.”

ORIGINAL 6:40 a.m.

After the region saw extensive rainfall this week, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton remains closed Friday due to "extensive damage” to the roadway.

The atmospheric river event caused serious flooding across much of the Lower Mainland and on the highways connecting the region to B.C.'s Interior, and highway closures temporarily cut off all routes heading east from the Lower Mainland.

As of Friday morning, the Coquihalla and Fraser Canyon highways have reopened to traffic, but Highway 1 just east of Abbotsford was closed overnight due to flooding.

Thursday night, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation announced the Crowsnest Highway, between Hope and Manning Park, was seriously damaged at about 23 separate locations, and will remain closed for some time.

The damage includes "rockfall, roadway debris, shoulder undermining, exposed or blocked culverts and areas of ponding water."

"Engineering teams are preparing drawings and recommendations and contractors will mobilize tonight to begin work," the Ministry said Thursday night.

One particular site has been "severely undermined,” fully exposing a culvert, and the Ministry noted this will be a priority site that will take the longest to repair.

Evacuation alerts and orders have been issued in multiple places in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, and in some small areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. More information can be found here.

The province is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning to provide more information about the flooding in the Lower Mainland and on highways.